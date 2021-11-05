A List of Vaccine Clinics for Kids Ages 5 to 11 in Maryland and Virginia

Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. There are plenty of places you can get the shot around DC, and you can check here for area pharmacies offering it (just plug in your zip code).
Maryland and Virginia are also offering various clinics and pop-ups where you can get it:
Maryland
Montgomery County
These are the locations where kids ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated. For the full list of vaccine clinics, check the county’s clinic locator.
Dennis Ave Health Center
2000 Dennis Ave., Silver Spring
Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM
East County Recreation Center
3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring
Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM
Montgomery College – Germantown
20200 Observation Dr., B/E Building, Germantown
Friday, November 5 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM
Prince George’s County
These high schools will be holding vaccine clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to schedule an appointment. For additional mobile clinics, check the county’s clinic locator.
Monday Clinics
November 8th, November 15th, November 22nd (First-Dose Clinic)
November 29th, December 6th, December 13th (Second-Dose Clinic)
- Laurel High School in Laurel | 3:00 to 8:00 PM
- Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale | 5 to 8 PM
- Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine | 3 to 8 PM
Tuesday Clinics
November 9th, November 16th, November 23rd (First-Dose Clinic)
November 30th, December 7th, December 14th (Second-Dose Clinic)
- Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt | 5 to 8 PM
- Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg | 5 to 8 PM
- Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro | 4 to 8 PM
Wednesday Clinics
November 10th, November 17th, November 24th (First-Dose Clinic)
December 1st, December 8th, December 15th (Second-Dose Clinic)
- Northwestern High School in Adelphi | 4 to 8 PM
- Fairmont Heights High School in Landover | 5 to 8 PM
- Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill | 5 to 8 PM
Thursday Clinics
November 18th (First-Dose Clinic)
December 9th (Second-Dose Clinic)
- Bowie High School in Bowie | 4 to 8 PM
- Suitland High School in District Heights | 5 to 8 PM
- Friendly High School in Fort Washington | 4 to 8 PM
Friday Clinics
November 12th, November 19th (First-Dose Clinic)
December 3rd, December 10th (Second-Dose Clinic)
- High Point High School in Beltsville | 3 to 8 PM
- Surrattsville High School in Clinton | 3 to 8 PM
- Crossland High School in Camp Springs | 4 to 8 PM
Virginia
Alexandria
The running list of vaccine appointments is available here. These are the upcoming clinics for kids ages 5 to 11:
Torpedo Factory
Friday, November 5
Hours: 8:15 AM to 3 PM, and walk-ins are accepted from 11 AM to 2:30 PM
Location: 105 N. Union St., #325, Alexandria
Charles Houston Recreation Center
Friday, November 5
Hours: 5 to 7 PM
Location: 901 Wythe St., Alexandria
Northern Virginia Community College – Fine Arts Building
Friday, November 5
Hours: 5 to 7 PM
Location: 3301 Netherton Dr., Alexandria
Alexandria City High School
Saturday, November 6
Hours: 9:30 AM to 3 PM
Location: 3330 King St., Alexandria
Northern Virginia Community College – Fine Arts Building
Saturday, November 6
Hours: 11 AM to 1 PM
Location: 3301 Netherton Dr., Alexandria
Alexandria City High School
Sunday, November 7
Hours: 9:30AM to 3 PM
Location: 3330 King St., Alexandria
Arlington County
Here are the upcoming clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds, which will be held at the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St., South, Arlington) and Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington). Walk-ins are not accepted, and you can make an appointment here.
Here are the upcoming dates and times:
- Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7 from 9 AM to 5 PM
- Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12 from 2 to 7 PM
- Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 from 9 AM to 5 PM
Fairfax County
Health Department Vaccination Centers
Fairfax County Government Center
12000 Government Center Pkwy., Fairfax
Mount Vernon District Office
8350 Richmond Hwy., Alexandria
Tysons Community Vaccination Center
7950 Tysons Corner Center, Tysons
Inova Children Vaccination Clinic
8100 Innovation Park Dr., Fairfax
Falls Church
Inova L. J. Murphy Children’s Hospital
3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church