FEATURES

Inside the Making of the Britney Spears Musical

Fans have been en­grossed in the pop star’s real-life soap opera, and now a Broadway show set to her music is about to debut at DC’s Shakespeare Theatre. Here’s a look behind the curtain. By Rosa Cartagena.

DC Like It’s 1999!

Espresso martinis are back. The Clinton-Lewinsky melodrama is onscreen. Ready to revisit our last best boom times? By Andrew Beaujon and Ann Limpert.

All Her Money

It’s a modern conundrum that divorce lawyers say is increasingly common: the high-powered ex-wife having to pony up to the ex-husband. But still manage the school pickup and the camp forms and the doctors’ appointments. And feeling extremely, extremely burned about all of it. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

Washington’s Top divorce lawyers

The go-to attorneys for family-law issues. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

The TV Chef Next Door: Cooking with TV chef Pati Jinich. By Anna Spiegel.

A Lingering Trump Puzzle: Lingering questions about Four Seasons Total Landscaping. By Jane Recker.

DC’s colorful past: Scenes from a grittier Washington. By Maya Pottiger.

Embracing the Moment: Pandemic re­unions at Dulles. Photographs by Evy Mages.

Couric Gets Local: Katie Couric’s days in local DC news. By Michael Schaffer.

Big Picture: The return of the High Heel Race. By Jason Fontelieu.

IQ

Interview: Anushay Hossain’s new book argues that misogyny is baked into American medicine. By Jane Recker.

Culture: Can the new CEO at President Lincoln’s Cottage attract more visitors to the historic site? By Luke Mullins.

The Washingtonologist: Our Beltway know-it-all solves your capital-city conundrums. By Washingtonian Staff.

STYLE & TRAVEL

Holiday Gift Guide: Ideas for people who have discovered pandemic pastimes they love. By Amy Moeller.

The Sky’s The Limit: Area non­profits that put donations to good use. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Readers’ favorite restaurants, eight ways the food scene changed in 2021, and the supply-chain woes of Washington chefs. By Ann Limpert and Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Pampered Plants: With winter on the way, here’s how to create—and care for—a greener environment indoors. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Chef Eric Ziebold’s first trip to DC—he wasn’t in Iowa anymore. As told to Ann Limpert.