7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Thanksgiving Weekend

“Once Upon a Tiki Christmas”—complete with a pop-up liquor store, colorful decor, and Santas in beachwear— is now on at Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW). Look for the Wharf bar’s speciality punch, a hot pineapple cider served in a Santa mug.

Local cocktail ace Gina Chersevani is featured on this week’s episode of Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network. She’s hosting a watch party at her bar near Union Market, Last Call (1301-A Fourth St., NE) today, November 24 at 9 PM. Wear your best pajamas, then sip on $7 palomas and $3 Peroni drafts.

Drinksgiving is back! Check out the full list of DC bars that can stay open until 4 AM today, November 24. Some of them have already announced specials—check out $5 drinks at Wunder Garten and the extended happy hour at Midlands.

Stop by the new Ciel Social Club (601 K St., NW) or Casta’s Rum Bar (1121 New Hampshire Ave., NW) today, November 24 for “Drunksgiving” festivities. Then, on Friday, November 26, join the Black Friday party at sister spot Leila (7943b Tysons Corner Center, Tysons), which will feature performances and discounted hookah.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners is offering a 10 percent off deal at its restaurants on Saturday, November 27. Head over to Old Town waterfront spots Ada’s on the River , Barca Pier & Wine Bar , and Vola’s Dockside Grills, plus Joe Theismann’s Restaurant and Mia’s Italian Kitchen, for the special.

Get into the holiday spirit all weekend long at Port City Brewing (3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria). On Saturday, November 27, stop by for Hometown Holidays, featuring a parking-lot marketplace of 30 Alexandria vendors. And on Sunday, November 28, taste barrel-aged selections in honor of Small Brewery Sunday.

Hanukkah starts early this year, and there are plenty of tasty ways to mark the holiday, like mini doughnuts, latke platters, and both sit-down and takeout meals.