Here’s Where to Find Hanukkah Sufganiyot Around DC

Craving the round, jelly-filled doughnuts? Here’s where you’ll find them:

Astro Doughnuts

1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; 1819 Seventh St., NW

You can order up a themed holiday box from this trio of doughnut shops. The $29 package comes with a dozen mini doughnuts—an assortment of black-cherry jelly, creme brulee, Hanukkah-cookie, and vanilla with sprinkles. The box is available for pickup and delivery at all three locations through December 15,

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE; 675 I St., NW; 1201 K St., NW

Gravitas chef Matt Baker is frying up raspberry- jelly-filled doughnuts at his more casual cafes. They’re sold in packs of six for $26; place pick-up orders through December 8.

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Throughout Hanukkah, bread master Mark Furstenberg’s Van Ness bakery is serving six raspberry sufganiyot for $24—they’re made fresh every morning. Call 202-765-1200 to place an order.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

Order raspberry-guava-filled doughnuts from the Park View location of this self-proclaimed “Jew-ish” deli. Each $20 order comes with six treats. Pre-order now for pickup.

District Doughnut

749 Eighth St., SE; 3327 Cady’s Alley, NW; 5 Market Sq., SW; 1309 Fifth St., NE; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

You can grab a single ($4) or dozen ($24) sufganiyot at this mini-chain, which fills them with strawberry jam and tops them with powdered sugar. If you don’t see the doughnuts on the online order form, they’re sold out for the day, but you can schedule a pickup for a later date.

Goldberg’s New York Bagels

4824-26 Boiling Brook Pkwy., Rockville; 9328 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring; 7731 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac

These bagel shops are serving raspberry jelly-filled doughnuts priced at $1.99 each. Our tip: call ahead to make sure there are some left.

Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington

Choose between apricot and raspberry jelly filling — or get an assortment of both — from this Arlington bakery. These Berliner doughnuts are priced at $1.20 a piece.

The Kosher Pastry Oven

1372 Lamberton Dr., Silver Spring

Get jelly- or custard-filled treats from this Silver Spring bakery. For $2.75, you can get a raspberry- jelly-filled doughnut; the chocolate and caramel custard-filled rounds cost $2.95.

Mah-Ze-Dahr

1205 Half St., SE

Award-winning baker Umber Ahmad is serving a fluffy Berliner doughnut filled with housemade raspberry pomegranate jam. Each sufganiyot is priced at $4.50, and you can order them on Tock.

Occasions Catering

655 Taylor St., NE

Mini raspberry jelly-filled doughnuts—$18 for eight—are topped with powdered sugar at this high-end catering company. Orders are available for pickup and delivery through December 6.

Pastries by Randolph

4500 Lee Hwy., Arlington

This longtime Arlington bakery is serving the mixed berry jelly-filled doughnuts in singles ($2.50) or a pack of six ($14).

Schmaltz Brothers

The kosher food truck will be making scheduled stops through December 6. Pre-order their sufganiyot, which is filled with honey-roasted-quince jam and priced at $4 per pastry.

Shalom Kosher

1361 Lamberton Dr., Silver Spring

Choose between large ($1.95) and mini ($1.45) doughnuts at this Silver Spring shop, with caramel, Boston cream, chocolate mousse, and raspberry-jelly flavors.

Wagshal’s

4330-A 48th St., NW

This Spring Valley deli/market is serving homemade sufganiyot—rolled in sugar and filled with strawberry compote—for $3 each.