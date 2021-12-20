There’s Still Time to Get Gifts From DC-Area Shops

With just days to go before Christmas, most shipping deadlines have gone by, but we know we aren’t alone when we say: We still have shopping to do! Our advice: It’s a particularly great time to shop local. You’ll not only be supporting the region’s economy, but you’ll find more interesting items and you can chat with store owners and clerks who can make gift recommendations.

In addition to great holiday markets where you can buy handmade goods directly from vendors, here are a few favorite shops recommended by our staff.

Vintage Finds

Senior editor Marisa M. Kashino is a big proponent of buying vintage, and GoodWood is one of her favorite stops. “For gifty items, you can find all sorts of original artwork, lamps, vases, and other one-of-a-kind decor that’s just so much cooler than anything you’ll find at a big-box retailer.”

For Plant People For the plant parent in your life, Emma Spainhoward, our UX and graphic design specialist, suggests checking out Rewild in Shaw, with its “wonderful plant selection at reasonable prices and amazing service. They’ll help you pick plants based on your situation and experience—or those of a lucky recipient.”