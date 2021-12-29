Free New Year’s Eve Parties and No-Cover Bars Around DC

Bars in DC are ringing in 2022 with no-cover charge and plenty of good drinks. We’ve put together some of the places where you can kick back with friends without a pricy prix-fixe or ticketed open bar. We’ve also have guides for New Year’s Even dining out, restaurants offering fun options for takeout and delivery, and brunch on New Year’s Day. Note that some of these venues require proof of vaccination.

PLEASE NOTE: The DC area is currently experiencing record-high numbers of new Covid cases due to the Omicron variant. Attending in-person events could now be significantly riskier, even for vaccinated people. You can find more info here, and stay on top of Covid-related changes and cancellations going into the holiday.

La Jambe

1550 7th St. NW and 1309 5th St. NE

Mark the New Year twice—on DC and Paris time—with wine and cocktails alongside cured meat and cheese plates. La Jambe will ring in the New Year with French television celebrations at 6 PM. For a midnight encore, enter a raffle with prizes including bottomless French Crémant, make-your-own punch, and French specialties.

Doors open at 4 PM; make reservations here.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave.

The Bloomingdale bar is heading into 2022 with a happy hour of $5 beers, $6 wines, and $7 sandwiches until 10 PM. Guests can also order from the full pub menu of wings, burgers, and fries throughout the night.

Doors open at 4 PM; make reservations here.

The Boardwalk Bar DC

507 7th St. NW

This subterranean Penn Quarter bar, inspired by the beach, is primed for a night of drink specials, games, party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Regular hours apply; no reservations necessary.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St. NW

Taste some of Jack Rose’s “Whiskies to Try Before the Ball Drops” at their laid-back New Years Eve. Sample some bourbon, mezcal, and Jamaican rum before the midnight toast. Dinner will be available until 11 PM and features a special celebration plate with oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, and more.

Regular hours apply; make reservations here.

Kingfisher

1414 14th St. NW

The no-frills basement bar is serving up shots for charity, with proceeds for each going toward a good cause. It’ll also be offering a free Champagne toast once the clock strikes 12.

Regular hours apply; no reservations necessary.

Fitzgerald’s

1232 36th Street NW

Georgetown’s new swanky cocktail-centric bar and restaurant is dishing up Peking duck burgers, wagyu short ribs, and Korean chicken wings alongside festive drinks and bubbles.

Open 5:30 PM to 10 PM; make reservations here.

Roy Boys

2108 Eighth St. NW

Jam to music from the ’80s and 2000s, and close this year with a complimentary midnight Champagne toast at Roy Boys. The fried chicken will also be flowing.

Open 4 PM to 1 AM; no reservations necessary.

American Ice Co.

917 V St. NW

Enjoy American Ice Co.’s signature barbecue nachos and picklebacks on New Year’s Eve. Local residents can get a 10 percent discount on their orders with proof of residence.

Doors open at 5pm; no reservations necessary.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley NW

Indoor/outdoor Shaw spot Calico is hosting a game night with Clue, Scattegories, Scrabble, chess, and much more. Hot cocktails and favorites from the restaurant’s a la carte menu will be available. Or stop by for next-day brunch with specials like breakfast sandwiches, egg-topped tater tots, and French toast designed to stave off any hangovers.

Open for NYE 4 PM to 1 AM; make reservations here.

Makan and The Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St. NW

Makan and The Thirsty Crow are featuring food, drinks, and live entertainment across their combined two floors for the new year. Attendees can dine at Makan or the The Thirsty Crow prior to the main event—a party with live DJ music, photo booths, $5 beers, $8 wines, and $10 cocktails.

Both are open 5 PM to 10 PM for dinner and 10 PM to 2 AM for drinks.

