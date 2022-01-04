January Travel Deals

Old World Charm in Charleston

Where: The Loutrel, 61 State St., Charleston, South Carolina; 843-872-9600.

What’s special: Located in the heart of historic Charleston, The Loutrel is a new 50-room luxury hotel (opened in November) that marries Art Deco architecture with Southern charm. The hotel features a porch-inspired lobby and bar, a private clubroom reserved for hotel guests, and a rooftop terrace. Guests enjoy free wi-fi, a fitness center, and nightly turndown service with biscotti from a local bakery. It’s just steps away from colonial mansions, cobblestone streets, and the trendy boutiques of King Street.

The deal: “Escape to Charleston’s Finest Hour,” a Washingtonian reader exclusive, includes a 15 percent room-rate discount, a welcome amenity (a candle, created in collaboration with Candlefish, inspired by The Loutrel’s botanical theme), and a $40 Veranda Lounge credit. A complimentary European-style breakfast featuring fresh local pastries, charcuterie, and cheeses is included for all guests. Call 843-872-9600 and mention Washingtonian to book. Rates start at $239 before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through February 28, 2022 (with blackout dates: January 15-17 and February 12-14).

The Roaring ‘20s in 2022

Where: The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, Florida; 844-338-1501.

What’s special: Opened in 1928 at the height of the Great Gatsby era, St. Pete Beach’s iconic Pink Palace, The Don CeSar, is reminiscent of a Mediterranean-style castle. Set upon the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, the National Historic Landmark property unveiled a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2021, including of its 277 guest rooms. The hotel has six restaurants and lounges, the all-new Beacon Pool Bar & Lookout, two heated pools, the 11,000-square-foot Spa Oceana, a new state-of-the-art fitness center, boutiques, and access to beach rentals and water sports on the hotel’s private stretch of beach.

The deal: The “Dream. Eat. Beach – Washingtonian Offer” package includes a $50 resort credit, daily breakfast for two at Society Table (up to a value of $55), complimentary resort fees, and the use of two beach chairs and an umbrella each day of the stay. To book, call 855-421-3394 and mention promo code “Washingtonian” or click here. Room rates start at $624 a night.

When: Valid for stays through December 2022.

Hollywood Glam in Mexico

Where: Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; 52 322 222 1336.

What’s special: This luxury boutique hotel is located in the former home of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Exquisitely renovated and reimagined, the hotel is an elegant combination of Hollywood glam and Mexican Colonial design. With only nine oversized suites, Casa Kimberly is both spacious and intimate. Most rooms have sweeping views of Banderas Bay and the Sierra Madre Mountains beyond the city. The open-air Iguana restaurant & Tequila Bar serves contemporary Mexican cuisine and offers breathtaking views of the bay and city. The original oblong pool is a perfect place to while away sunny days. And for total relaxation, visit the CK spa; it has two rooms, each with a private Jacuzzi.

The deal: The hotel’s exclusive Washingtonian package includes 30 percent off regular rates, one round of sunset margaritas for two, and a tequila tasting. It also includes welcome drinks and daily continental breakfast. To book, click here and use the code WASHINGTONIANCK. Room rates start at $615 before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2022. Must book by January 31, 2022.

History and Culture in Panama

Where: Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort, The Luxury Collection Marriott, Santa Maria Blvd., Panama City, Panama; 507-304-5555.

What’s special: The hotel is a five-star urban resort nestled within the Santa Maria Golf & Country Club. Upon entering the hotel, guests are met by views of the championship Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course. Throughout the hotel are handmade artifacts reflecting the country’s history and cultural traditions. At Mestizo, guests savor gourmet Panamanian cuisine, infused with a Mediterranean flair. Guests can cool off in the beautiful outdoor pool. The Spa offers treatments inspired by indigenous healing traditions of the area. Beyond the hotel, guests can explore Panama City’s cobblestone streets and historic architecture, plus Panama’s crumbled ruins, famous canal, and lush rainforests.

The deal: “A Little Lux” package includes deluxe accommodations for two, breakfast for two at Mestizo Restaurant, one bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, one cheese board, free parking, and internet access. Washingtonian readers receive a complimentary round of “Negroni en Casco” cocktails. To book, click here and enter promotional code ZJ1; also mention Washingtonian at check-in. Room rates start at $190 a night.

When: Valid for stays through November 1, 2022.