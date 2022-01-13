MLK Family Day, Themed Brunches, Emo Night: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 1/13-1/16

Mask, I.D., and Vax Card

This weekend, DC’s vaccination mandate goes into effect. More information can be found here. Also next week is Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week. On our radar this week, we list some of our favorite kid-friendly museums.

So, What Should You Do Jan 13-Jan 16?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Watch a movie. 🍿 Head to an outdoor family movie night (Sat, 🌲/💉, Edgewood). Or enjoy the start of the Twenty-Sixth Annual Festival of Films from Iran which has a video-on-demand platform (starts Fri, free, 💻️️) and in-person showings at AFI Silver Theatre. Or watch one of the 37 films highlighted in the virtual (starts Sun, $5+, 🌲, 💻️️️) DC South Asian Film Festival.

2. Our dreams for the future. ☁️ In the spirit of MLK, enjoy a We Dream Family Day (Sun, free, 🛋/💉, National Mall) at the FUTURES exhibit.

3. Watch the game! 🏒 Go ice-skate at the Capitals-inspired Wharf Ice Rink this weekend. There will be a streaming of the Capitals vs. NY Islanders game, a visit from Slapshot, Caps s’mores, and giveaways (Sat, $5 off skate rental with Capitols gear, 🌲, The Wharf).

4. Here’s our chance to have our Kourtney Kardashian moment. 🎸 Find your rockstar boyfriend at the Emo Night Brooklyn (Fri, $15, 🛋/💉, Shaw).

5. Themed brunches. 🍽 Velvet & Rye will be kicking off a Prohibition Week this Sunday including a Bootleggers Brunch (Sun, $, 🛋, Alexandria), cocktail classes, and a fashion contest. Or celebrate the contribution of immigrants to vaccines at a vaccine-inspired brunch (Sat/Sun, $, 🛋/💉, Downtown).

What Is on Our Radar: Kid-Friendly Museums

Here is a list of some of our favorite kid-friendly museums:

Get out into nature. Although technically not a museum, NOVA Parks hosts a variety of kid-friendly events such as “ Winter Wildlife ,” “ Night Hike and Campfire: Nocturnal Wildlife ,” and ‘” Junior Naturalist Day .”

The most underrated museum in DC. The National Postal Museum is a great spot for those with little ones. Take a trip down the Pony Express in the “Networking in a Nation” exhibit, hop on a train in the “Mail by Rail” exhibit, and even sort packages in the “Systems at Work” exhibit. There are a lot of interactive exhibits for all ages, toddlers and above.

Build and play. The National Building Museum’s “Play Work Build” exhibit has been a child-pleaser over the years with its enticingly large foam blocks to create playful structures.

Love of books. The Planet Word Museum is truly the museum where words come alive. For fun kid-friendly exhibits, consider the “Unlock the Music” karaoke room or the Library where visitors can select books that magically become digitally illustrated.

Playing with cockroaches. According to my mother, this was my favorite thing to do as a child at the O. Orkin Insect Zoo at the Natural History Museum. Tucked away on the second floor, this exhibit has a vast collection of creepy crawlers.

A museum for children. The Children’s Museum recently introduced the Alif Ba Exhibition, which brings Arabic language to life. On January 22, the museum will open a ‘Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails!” exhibit, which is an interactive exhibit inspired by the popular children’s series now on Nick Jr.



Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!