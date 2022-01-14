Where to Find Brunch on MLK Day Around DC

These restaurants will all serve brunch on Monday, January 17—some with $25 prix-fixe menus to coincide with the start of DC Winter Restaurant Week.

Busboys and Poets

Multiple area locations

All seven locations around DC are open with indoor and heated patio dining as well as takeout and delivery. Brunch runs until 3 PM on Monday, with an array of breakfast items, vegetarian options, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

dLeña

476 K St., NW

Richard Sandoval’s nine month old Mexican spot is serving bottomless brunch with the option of all-you-can-eat food and drinks ($49) or bottomless food ($30) with drinks a la carte. A la carte food pricing is also available. On the menu: tuna ceviche, birria tacos, and egg dishes like enfrijoladas with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, black-bean sauce, pico de gallo, and crema.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

The Georgetown brasserie is open for indoor and patio brunch on Monday—it’s serving a three-course Restaurant Week menu ($25 per person) with options like French onion soup, eggs Benedict, and chocolate bread pudding.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Grab a brunch partner and head to this diner-esque Logan Circle spot, where you’ll find a vast breakfast menu that includes egg sandwiches, omelets, French toast, pancakes, and a bloody Mary bar. There’s also a “breakfast club to-go” menu.

Gatsby

1201 Half St., SE

The glam, Art Deco-inspired diner in Navy Yard puts out a wide-ranging menu (shakes, steaks) and there’s also all-day breakfast in the form of hearty plates like pastrami hash with poached eggs or an egg platter with bacon, pancakes, and home fries. Adjoining bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr serves coffee, pastries, and more.

Founding Farmers, Farmers Fishers Bakers, and Farmers and Distillers

Multiple area locations

The homegrown American restaurants offer Holiday Monday brunches, with huge seasonal American menus (and buffets at select locations).

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

The Logan Circle brasserie is open for Monday lunch and (better chances at a table) its midday menu. Prepare to wait for one of the pretty “streetside chateaus” if you don’t have a reservation—or better yet, just order takeout or delivery.

Ottoman Taverna

425 I St., NW

The Turkish spot in Mount. Vernon Triangle is offering a bottomless food-and-mimosa menu for $39.50. There’s also a Restaurant Week brunch menu with a choice of two mezze and one entrée, or a mezze, entrée, and dessert for $25 per person.

Silver Diner and Silver

Multiple area locations

The local diner chain and its dressier American brasserie spinoff, Silver, both offer all-day options. The casual diner hits all the classics—pancakes, egg platters—while the brasseries in Cathedral Heights and Bethesda serve daily brunch with plates like roasted veggie huevos rancheros and yogurt “banana split” parfait. Good for those with dietary restrictions: menus at both are labeled with icons for dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and low-cholesterol.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

Weekend brunch is an everyday thing until 4 PM at chef David Deshaies creative Shaw dining room. We’re fans of the egg sandwiches with bacon, cheddar, scallions, and “s’eggsy sauce” as well as blueberry-ginger pancakes or Caribbean-style shrimp n’ grits. A few of the items—like avocado toast or a lox bagel reimagined in appetizer form—linger on through dinner.

