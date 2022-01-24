PHOTOS: The Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Rally in DC

Opponents of coronavirus vaccine mandates gathered in Washington Sunday. The rally, dubbed “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming,” received a permit for 20,000 to 25,000 participants but didn’t draw anywhere near that number—most estimates put attendance at a couple thousand people. The crowd heard speakers from an A-team of health-misinformation providers, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Some who appeared to share the organizers’ anti-vax-mandate philosophy caused trouble at DC bars and restaurants, despite organizers’ pleas that they respect local laws. Representatives of the far right were in attendance, including several people in Proud Boys regalia.

