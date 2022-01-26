Portraits of Anthony Fauci and José Andrés Will Join the Smithsonian’s Permanent Collection

News & Politics

Three people with deep connections to the Washington, DC, region will be honored by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Dr. Anthony Fauci, José Andrés, and Marian Wright Edelman  are among the 2022 recipients of the Portrait of a Nation Award, which “recognizes extraordinary individuals who have made transformative contributions to the United States and its people across numerous fields of endeavor, ranging from the arts and sciences to sports and humanitarianism.”

The non-local honorees are Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, and Clive Davis. They’ll all have portraits on display at the museum from November 10 of this year through October 22, 2023, and their likenesses will join the Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. They’ll pick up their awards on November 12 at a gala.

