A Rescue Dog Can Deliver Your Valentine’s Day Gifts This Year

Bring on the cuteness: For the second year in a row, the DC flower shop She Loves Me plans to partner with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and We The Dogs DC to spread some extra love this Valentine’s Day.

Like last year, customers who donate $35 in addition to their purchase can have their gifts and floral arrangements delivered to their intended by a rescue dog (and a human volunteer) for five minutes of added puppy play time. Also like last year, all donations will go to Lucky Dog.

Last year’s event was such a success that within an hour of owner Holley Simmons’s announcement, all 20 available spots were sold out. There are more slots available this year.

She Loves Me website’s says all the dogs have been adopted and were chosen for their good nature. Those who want to get in on the offer simply have to add She Love Me’s “Puppy Love Delivery” option to their order. A delivery fee based on distance will also be included.

All Puppy Love sales will be delivered between noon and 3 PM on Sunday, February 13.