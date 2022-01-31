Go See the Chinese Lanterns at The Reach For a Winter Pick-Me-Up

Winter got you down? Take advantage of the (slightly) warm weather this week and go for an evening stroll through the Lunar New Year lantern display at The Reach. Postponed last year because of Covid, the installation was a blockbuster hit when it first joined the Kennedy Center’s Lunar New Year festivities in 2020. Now it’s back in celebration of the Year of the Tiger—a fun feel-good activity for date nights, solo strolls, or family outings with the littles.

The Insta-ready setting features 100 lanterns made by Chinese artisans, and popping with 10,000 LED lights. And yay, it’s free.

Scroll down for photos and additional details.

The lantern display will be around until February 6. Additional Lunar New Year activities are also available during the celebration, with live performances this weekend. The installation is open every evening, but from Thursday through Sunday, refreshments are served. Hours: Thursdays–Saturdays 5:30-9:30 PM; Sundays 4-9 PM.