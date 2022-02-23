Need a Spring Break? Here Are Great Travel Deals for March.

St. Michaels Re-Imagined

Where: Wildset Hotel, St. Michaels, MD; 410-745-8004.

What’s special: Wildset is made up of four 19th-century buildings and has 34 rooms in all. The two-story 1871 main building is the heart of the property and was originally a schoolhouse. While the original structure and Victorian porch remain, the building now offers spacious guest rooms with gas fireplaces, some with private balconies or terraces. Design details include hand-crafted tiles, antique and custom furniture, aged brass and pewter accents, and wide-plank oak floors. Also in the main building is Ruse Restaurant, serving oysters and shellfish as well as seasonal fare, along with beer, wine and cocktails. Upon arrival, guests are treated to snacks and water; each morning, there’s a free breakfast with local pastries and coffee. Guests can also enjoy firepits with s’mores kits, outdoor spaces for lounging, and bikes for exploring historic St. Michaels, all free of charge.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers’ Deal” deal includes a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) as well as complimentary welcome cocktails (available Wednesday through Sunday). To access the deal, use code WTMA when booking online.

When: Valid for stays March 1 through April 30.

Revel in Romance

Where: Archer Falls Church, Fairfax; 571-327-2277.

What’ special: This boutique hotel is located in the Mosaic District, a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment community. It’s a half-hour drive to DC and a short walk to the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro stop. There are 148 guest rooms and suites featuring daily turndown treats, Malin+Goetz bath amenities, and Frette robes. The hotel offers guests a complimentary Intelligentsia coffee bar, a to-go breakfast, a fitness center, and Virginia and Napa wine tastings (Monday through Thursday).

The deal: “The No-Planning-Needed” package includes a one-night stay in any room type with a gift card ($100 value) to neighboring eatery Parc De Ville, serving classic bistro fare. Washingtonian readers also receive complimentary macarons, Nomadica canned wines (sustainably farmed and packaged), and Archer’s romantic Spotify playlist. Rates start at $234 a room. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays March 1 through April 30.

Relaxing in a Tropical Raindorest

Where: Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; 787-888-6000.

What’s special: The resort sits beachfront and within view of the El Yunque rainforest. The 400 rooms and suites have breathtaking balcony views. There are three lagoon-style swimming pools, a two-mile beach, tennis, two championship golf courses, and a spa. And nine restaurants, so guests can choose fish tacos beachside, premium steaks at Palio Ristorante, Puerto Rican flavors at Iguanas Cocina Puertorriquena, and of, course frozen drinks. There are also lots of tours: snorkeling, beach horseback riding, visiting Old San Juan, and adventures in the rainforest.

The deal: The “Upgraded 5th Night Free” package includes overnight accommodations, a $50 food-and-beverage credit, and a room upgrade depending on availability. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco. Rates start at $260 per night double occupancy. A four-night minimum is required. The fifth night free will be adjusted at the hotel. To book click here.

When: Valid June 5 through August 31. Book by April 30.

Sonoma Wine-Country Getaway

Where: Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa, CA; 707-545-8530.

What’s special: Newly renovated, this mid-century resort is set on 10 acres. Though a recent renovation gave it a new entrance, and updated the pool area and rooms, the hotel, with its angular silhouettes and Vegas-style neon sign, still retains its 1950’s feel. One can easily imagine former guest Jayne Mansfield hanging by the pool. Today, wellness is a big part of the resort. There’s an on-site fitness center with exercise classes. Outside, guests can do morning meditation, yoga, star-gazing, and a sound journey. There’s a spa, tennis courts, a year-round heated pool, and hot tub. Guests can dine at the Lazeaway Club and enjoy food poolside at the Wild Bird. The resort is close to area restaurants and wineries.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Find Your Oasis” package gives readers a $25 daily resort credit (cannot be rolled over) to be used in the restaurant and bar, or for a spa service. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through March 2022.

Barefoot in Anguilla

Where: Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla; 264-497-6442.

What’s special: Located in the middle of Meads Bay, Frangipani Beach Resort is a family-owned boutique resort. With only 23 rooms and suites, plus a four-bedroom villa, it’s easy for guests to interact with the staff and learn about Anguilla’s culture. The island’s turquoise waters and white-sand beaches offer a tranquil escape. Guests can take a dip in the infinity pool or the warm waters of the bay and stroll the pristine beach. The resort provides complimentary motorized and non-motorized water sports: paddleboards, kayaks, Hobie Cats, tubing, wakeboarding, and water skiing. Other activities include boating to Sandy Island for lunch, snorkeling and taking a cruise aboard the FrangiCat, a 36-foot power catamaran, to experience the beach and beach bars while enjoying handcrafted rum punch and rosé on board. The resort has a fitness center, tennis court, and offers body treatments in the spa, in your room, or on the beach. Guests can dine at the beachfront Straw Hat Restaurant and enjoy food and drinks on the beach.

The deal: The “Endless Summer Special” includes complimentary breakfast and gives guests who stay 10 nights or more 15 percent off the junior suite or one-bedroom suites and 20 percent off of any two-bedroom or three-bedroom suites. Washingtonian readers will also receive a shared beach-hopping boat trip for two aboard the FrangiCat, a $100 value per person, and a signature rum punch cocktail upon arrival. To book call 264-297-6442 and mention the Washingtonian Endless Summer Special. Rates start at $450 a night for a standard room and must be booked by September 5, 2022.

When: Valid for stays March 1 through December 15, 2022.