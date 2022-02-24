  • Trending Now in Magazine Issues
March 2022: Our Pets

Take a peek inside the March issue, on newsstands now.

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Best Day Ever!

Party. Photograph by Rachel May Photography.

For a certain set of Washington parents, lost time and pandemic guilt are the ultimate excuse to throw their kids a next-level birthday bash. Inside the extra-spendy, extra-fabulous, extra-extra blowouts where one-upping moms rule. By Daniella Byck and Jessica Sidman.

 

To The Edge

Photograph by Alex Polyakov/Studio Visual Thinking.

Seb Audy is a World Bank manager turned corporate executive. He’s also one of the most daring polar explorers in the world, on a mission to crush mountaineering records and expose the effects of climate change. On the 30th day of his last expedition, the quest took a sudden, tragic turn. By Michael J. Mooney.

 

Our Pets

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

How we love—and spoil—our furry and feathered friends. Plus, the area’s top vets, daycares, groomers, and other pet-care experts. By Sherri Dalphonse and Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

The new uniforms on display at a February event in Landover. Photograph by Patrick Semansky/AP.

A Branding Fumble?: Evaluating the Washington NFL team’s new look. By Andrew Beaujon.

Lawn Enforcement: Checking in on the leaf-blower ban in Wesley Heights. By Jane Recker.

A Guide that Gets It: A DC visitor’s guide that gets it. By David Tran.

The Beat Goes On: Meet the group hosting some of the area’s hottest parties. By Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

No Comment: A farewell to the DCist comments. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: An especially stunning sunrise. Photograph by Chris Fukuda.

IQ

Brandie Smith. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Interview: The National Zoo’s new director, Brandie Smith, on the power of animals. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, HEALTH & STYLE

Denim jeans. Photograph courtesy of Farfetch.

Make a Statement: DC influencer Tashira Halyard shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim. By Amy Moeller.

The Great Brush-Off: Snacking is up, while brushing and flossing are down—leading to a wave of “Covid cavities.” By Sherri Dalphonse.

Top Financial Advisers: Our annual guide to the best financial planners, investment advisers, tax accountants, and other money pros. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Octopus sandwich at Piccolina. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Coming Soon: Our spring-and-summer restaurant preview—including a Champagne-and-pizza bar, a mod Caribbean spot, and many more places to look out for. By Anna Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Mosaic Park in Ballston. Photograph by Sam Kittner.

The Briefing | Clarendon and Ballston: What’s new in the lively Arlington neighborhoods. By Mimi Montgomery.

Senior Living: An innovative cooking method has made meals easier—and more beautiful—for people with Alzheimer’s and other challenges. By Maya Pottiger.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Graves and Ginsburg, an opera lover, at an event during their 30-year friendship. Photograph courtesy of Denyce Graves.

Opera star Denyce Graves on her long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As told to Marisa M. Kashino.

