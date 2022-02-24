March 2022: Our Pets

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

Best Day Ever!

For a certain set of Washington parents, lost time and pandemic guilt are the ultimate excuse to throw their kids a next-level birthday bash. Inside the extra-spendy, extra-fabulous, extra-extra blowouts where one-upping moms rule. By Daniella Byck and Jessica Sidman.

To The Edge

Seb Audy is a World Bank manager turned corporate executive. He’s also one of the most daring polar explorers in the world, on a mission to crush mountaineering records and expose the effects of climate change. On the 30th day of his last expedition, the quest took a sudden, tragic turn. By Michael J. Mooney.

Our Pets

How we love—and spoil—our furry and feathered friends. Plus, the area’s top vets, daycares, groomers, and other pet-care experts. By Sherri Dalphonse and Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Branding Fumble?: Evaluating the Washington NFL team’s new look. By Andrew Beaujon.

Lawn Enforcement: Checking in on the leaf-blower ban in Wesley Heights. By Jane Recker.

A Guide that Gets It: A DC visitor’s guide that gets it. By David Tran.

The Beat Goes On: Meet the group hosting some of the area’s hottest parties. By Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

No Comment: A farewell to the DCist comments. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: An especially stunning sunrise. Photograph by Chris Fukuda.

IQ

Interview: The National Zoo’s new director, Brandie Smith, on the power of animals. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, HEALTH & STYLE

Make a Statement: DC influencer Tashira Halyard shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim. By Amy Moeller.

The Great Brush-Off: Snacking is up, while brushing and flossing are down—leading to a wave of “Covid cavities.” By Sherri Dalphonse.

Top Financial Advisers: Our annual guide to the best financial planners, investment advisers, tax accountants, and other money pros. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Coming Soon: Our spring-and-summer restaurant preview—including a Champagne-and-pizza bar, a mod Caribbean spot, and many more places to look out for. By Anna Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Anna Spiegel.

HOME

The Briefing | Clarendon and Ballston: What’s new in the lively Arlington neighborhoods. By Mimi Montgomery.

Senior Living: An innovative cooking method has made meals easier—and more beautiful—for people with Alzheimer’s and other challenges. By Maya Pottiger.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Opera star Denyce Graves on her long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As told to Marisa M. Kashino.

