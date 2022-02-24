Things to Do

Your Ultimate Guide to Summer Concerts and Music Festivals Around DC

Whether you're a fan of Bieber, Brandi Carlile, or Belle & Sebastian, there's a show for you.

Written by
| Published on
The Foo Fighters will play Merriweather Post Pavilion this summer. Photo by Flickr user VanessaC (EY)

This summer, concerts and music festivals abound once again. Here’s who’s taking the stage:

May

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1: Project GLOW Festival at the RFK Festival Grounds.* 
Starting at $125, get tickets here. 

Sunday, May 1: Dave at the Fillmore.
$42; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 1: Teddy Swims with Fly by Midnight at the 9:30 Club.
Sold out.

Monday, May 2: Typhoon with Carm, the Ophelias at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Monday, May 2: Born Ruffians with Juliana Riolino at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 3: Jacob Collier at the 9:30 Club (two shows).
Sold out.

Tuesday, May 3: Koffee at the Fillmore.
$40; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 3: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Union Stage.
Starting at $16; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Simple Plan and Sum 41 at the Fillmore.
$105; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Helado Negro at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Ricky Montgomery at Union Stage.
Sold out.

Wednesday, May 4: Olivia Rodrigo with Holly Humberstone at the Anthem.
Starting at $49.50; sold out.

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Wednesday, May 4: The Chats at the Fillmore.
Sold out.

Thursday, May 5: Value Select at Miracle Theatre.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 5: Sunflower Bean at Union Stage.
Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 5: Valerie June at the Fillmore.
$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6: Rina Sawayama at the Howard Theatre.
Sold out.

Friday, May 6: Cut Copy with Suzanne Kraft at the 9:30 Club.
$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6: JXDN at the Fillmore.
$30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8: M3 Rock Festival, with Skid Row, Tesla, Kix, Blue Oyster Cult, and more, at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $75; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8: Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium.
Starting at $149.50, get tickets here.

Saturday, May 7: The Antlers at Capital Turnaround.
$25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 8: Peter McPoland with Ella Jane at Union Stage.
Sold out.

Sunday, May 8: Gavin DeGraw at the Birchmere.
Sold out.

Sunday, May 8: Aly & AJ at the Fillmore.
Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Monday, May 9: Joy Oladokun with Bre Kennedy at Union Stage.
Sold out.

Monday, May 9: Lucius with Celisse Henderson at the 9:30 Club.
$45, get tickets here.

Monday, May 9: Journey with Toto at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Midlake at Union Stage.
Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Nightwish at the Fillmore.
$59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Interpol with Tycho and Matthew Dear at the Anthem.
Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 11: Hayden James at the 9:30 Club.

Thursday, May 12: Vincint at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: S. Carey with Courtney Hartman at Miracle Theatre.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Freddie Gibbs at the Fillmore.
$38.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Built to Spill at the 9:30 Club.
$35; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Ricardo Arjona at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $56; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Bakar at the Fillmore.
$25; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Jenny Hval at Miracle Theatre.
$25; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Oh Wonder with Winona Oak at the 9:30 Club.
$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Lingua Ignota at Capital Turnaround.
Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Gang of Youths at Union Stage.
Sold out.

Friday, May 13: Raveena with Fana Hues at the 9:30 Club (late show).
$30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14: Haim with Faye Webster at the Anthem.
Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 14: Lauren Sanderson with Jordy and Miki Ratsula at the 9:30 Club.
$20; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 14: Omar Apollo with Deb Never at the 9:30 Club (late show).
Sold out.

Saturday, May 14: AJR with Gayle at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $29.50; get tickets here. 

Sunday, May 15: 070 Shake at the Fillmore.
Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 15: Beach Bunny with Wednesday and Ky Voss at the 9:30 Club.
Sold out.

Sunday, May 15: Mystery Skulls at Union Stage.
Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Monday, May 16: Foo Fighters at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Sold out.

Monday, May 16: Shout Out Louds at Union Stage.
Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17: Orville Peck at the 9:30 Club.
$32. Monday’s show is sold out. get tickets for Tuesday here.

Tuesday, May 17: David Foster at the Birchmere.
$115; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 17: Amber Mark at Howard Theatre.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 18: Foo Fighters at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Sold out.

Wednesday, May 18: Covet at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 19: Royal Blood with Cleopatrick at the 9:30 Club.
Sold out.

Thursday, May 19: Nathan Colberg at Union Stage.
Starting at $15; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 19: James Arthur at the Fillmore.
Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Band of Heathens at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: J. Balvin at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $59; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Earthgang at the Fillmore.
Starting at $99; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Arkells with Mobley at the 9:30 Club.
$26; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22: Sofi Tukker at the 9:30 Club.
$36; Saturday’s show is sold out; get tickets for Sunday here.

Sunday, May 22: Rels B at the Fillmore.
Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 22: Prince Daddy & the Hyena at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: Little Simz at the Fillmore.
$20; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: The Who at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $49; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: Anomalie at Union Stage.
Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 24: Keshi at the Fillmore.
$69; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 24: Anais Mitchell at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 25: Jens Lekman and Youth Orchestras Across the USA at the 9:30 Club.
$30; Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, May 25: The Lumineers with Caamp at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $45, get tickets here. 

Thursday, May 26: Jesse McCartney at the Fillmore.
Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 27: Broods at Union Stage.
Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Big Tony and Trouble Funk with E.U. and Sugar Bear, and the Junkyard Band at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $27; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Tim McGraw at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Tirzah at the Fillmore.
$25; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: King Kaleidoscope at Union Stage.
Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 29: Dadju at the Fillmore.
Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 29: Turnstile with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult, and Ekulu at the 9:30 Club.
Sold out.

Sunday, May 29: Pain of Salvation at Union Stage.
Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Monday, May 30: Anika at Union Stage.
$18; get tickets here.

June

Wednesday, June 1: Coldplay with H.E.R. at FedEx Field.
Starting at $54; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 2: Kip Moore at the Fillmore.
$35; get tickets here.

Friday, June 3: Mxmtoon with Chloe Moriondo at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Friday, June 3: Ray LaMontagne at the Anthem.
Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Last Dinosaurs at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Black Violin with the Blind Boys of Alabama at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Morgan Wallen at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $342, get tickets here. 

Sunday, June 5: Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 5: Mansionair at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 5: Bastille at the Anthem. 
Starting at $45, get tickets here. 

Monday, June 6: Sigur Ros at the Anthem.
Starting at $60; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Tuesday, June 7: New Found Glory at the Fillmore.
$32.50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Flume with Tinashe and Jim-E Stack at the Anthem.
Starting at $41, get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: !!! at Union Stage.
Starting at $22; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Benee with Dreamer Boy at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Halsey with Beabadoobee and Pink Pantheress at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $29.50, get tickets here. 

Thursday, June 9: The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Friday, June 10: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Friday, June 10: Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Teo at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $148, get tickets here.

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11: Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $110; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Aldous Harding at Miracle Theatre.
$30; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 12: Paul McCartney at Oriole Park At Camden Yards.
Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 A.M. For more information click here. 

Monday, June 13: Slenderbodies at Union Stage.
Starting at $19; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 14: Tove Lo and Noga Erez at the Fillmore.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, June 15: Belle & Sebastian and Japanese Breakfast with Los Bitchos at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $40; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 15: Train at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $60; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16: Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle at the Anthem.
Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16: Kenny Chesney at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17: Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Waxahatchee at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $49; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Guided by Voices at the 9:30 Club.
$35; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Wet with Hannah Jagadu at Union Stage.
Starting at $22; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Trombone Shorty with special guests at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls at the Fillmore.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, June 19: Thee Phantom with the Illharmonic Orchestra at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $27; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 19: Kraftwerk 3-D at the Anthem.
Starting at $65; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 19: Role Model at the 9:30 Club.
$25; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, June 19: Tears for Fears with Garbage at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Hombres G at the Fillmore.
Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Wallows with Spill Tab at the Anthem.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Franc Moody at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23: Lalah Hathaway at the Birchmere.
$89.50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 22: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Nationals Park.
Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 23: The Black Crowes at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Friday, June 24: Jack Johnson with Durand Jones and the Indications at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $51.50, get tickets here. 

Saturday, June 25: Tash Sultana at the Anthem.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: Steely Dan with Aimee Mann at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $48; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 26: Ali Azimi at Miracle Theatre.
$40; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30: Purity Ring with Dawn Richard at the 9:30 Club.
$36; Saturday’s show is sold out; get tickets for Sunday here.

July

Tuesday, July 5: 5 Seconds of Summer at The Anthem 
Sold out.  

Friday, July 8: Sub-Radio with Merci and Mystery Friends at Union Stage.
$15; get tickets here.

Friday, July 8: Pink Martini with the National Symphony Orchestra  at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12: Bikini Kill at the Fillmore.
Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 12: Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live. 
Starting at $85, get tickets here. 

Wednesday, July 13: Josh Groban at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 14: Femi Kuti & the Positive Force at the 9:30 Club.
$40; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, July 17: Barenaked Ladies with the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Wolf Trap.
Sold out.

Sunday, July 17: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Sunday, July 17: Father at Union Stage.
Starting at $17; get tickets here.

Monday, July 18: Fucked Up at Union Stage.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 19: Howard Jones with Midge Ure at the 9:30 Club.
$38; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Tuesday, July 19: Tedeschi Trucks with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 19: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

Wednesday, July 20: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 21: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker with Spencer at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 21: Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $63; get tickets here. 

Saturday, July 23: Hanson at the Fillmore.
$39.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 23: Third Eye Blind with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $29.50, get tickets here.

Saturday, July 23: New Kids on the Block with Salt n’ Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $24; get tickets here.

Sunday, July 24: Beach House at the Anthem.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Monday, July 25: The Black Keys and Band of Horses at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 26: Coheed and Cambria with Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica at the Anthem.
Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, July 27: Boy Pablo at the 9:30 Club.
$30; get tickets here.

Wednesday, July 27: Stephen Marley and Ziggy Marley celebrate Bob Marley at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Wednesday, July 27: Shawn Mendes with Dermot Kennedy at Capital One Arena. 
Starting at $55.50, get tickets here. 

Thursday, July 28: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30: Eivor at the Fillmore.
Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30: Keith Urban at Jiffy Lube Live. 
Starting at $54; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31: Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

August

Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3: Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $125; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 3: Fitz & the Tantrums with Andy Grammer at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 4: Little Big Town at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Friday, August 5: E.U. with Sugar Bear at the Birchmere.
$35; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 6: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

Sunday, August 7: Enanitos Verdes at the Fillmore.
Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 9: Fleet Foxes at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 10: Leon Bridges with Little Dragon at the Anthem. 
Starting at $65; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, August 10: Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 11: Swedish House Mafia at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13: Goose at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $45; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Friday, August 12: REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $44.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 13: A.R. Rahman at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Sunday, August 14: David Gray at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 16: Roger Waters at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 17: Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 18: Brandi Carlile with the Indigo Girls and Allison Russell at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 18: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe and Los Straightjackets at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Friday, August 19: Fantasia at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 20: Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 20: Chris Stapleton with Elle King and Madeline Edwards at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $44.75; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, August 21: Lord Huron with First Aid Kit at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 23: Bad Bunny with Alesso at Nationals Park. 
Starting at $119, get tickets here. 

Wednesday, August 24: Cults at Union Stage.
Starting at $24; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 24: The Decemberists with Brigid Mae Power at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Friday, August 26: Kid Rock and Foreigner at Jiffy Lube Live.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Friday, August 26: O.A.R. and Dispatch with G. Love at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $46; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $44.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live. 
Starting at $74, get tickets here. 

Sunday, August 28: Hot August Music Festival at Oregon Ridge Park. 
Tickets go on sale this spring. For more information go here. 

Sunday, August 28: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $42; get tickets here.

September

Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4: Sting at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Saturday, September 3: Twenty One Pilots at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $39.50, get tickets here. 

Thursday, September 8: Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Strokes and Thundercat at Nationals Park. 
Starting at $105, get tickets here. 

Thursday, September 8: Yo Yo Ma with Paquito D’Rivera at Wolf Trap.
Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Friday, September 9: Lake Street Dive with Allen Stone at the Anthem.
Starting at $50.50; get tickets here.

Friday, September 9: Snail Mail at the Fillmore.
$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, September 14: Idles at the Anthem.
Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Thursday, September 15: Enter Shikari at Union Stage.
$20; get tickets here.

Friday, September 16: Sales at the Howard Theatre.
$26; get tickets here.

Friday, September 16: Bear’s Den at the 9:30 Club.
$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, September 21: Pet Shop Boys and New Order with Paul Oakenfold at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, September 24: Elton John at Nationals Park.
Starting at $125, get tickets here.

Thursday, September 29: The Killers with Johnny Marr at Capital One Arena.
Starting at $28.25, get tickets here. 

*Correction: Project Glow is at RFK Festival Grounds, not Echo Stage, as we originally reported.  

More:
Lauren Mccaffrey
Lauren Mccaffrey
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day