Your Ultimate Guide to Summer Concerts and Music Festivals Around DC

This summer, concerts and music festivals abound once again. Here’s who’s taking the stage:

May

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1: Project GLOW Festival at the RFK Festival Grounds.*

Starting at $125, get tickets here.

Sunday, May 1: Dave at the Fillmore.

$42; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 1: Teddy Swims with Fly by Midnight at the 9:30 Club.

Sold out.

Monday, May 2: Typhoon with Carm, the Ophelias at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Monday, May 2: Born Ruffians with Juliana Riolino at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 3: Jacob Collier at the 9:30 Club (two shows).

Sold out.

Tuesday, May 3: Koffee at the Fillmore.

$40; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 3: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets at Union Stage.

Starting at $16; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Simple Plan and Sum 41 at the Fillmore.

$105; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Helado Negro at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 4: Ricky Montgomery at Union Stage.

Sold out.

Wednesday, May 4: Olivia Rodrigo with Holly Humberstone at the Anthem.

Starting at $49.50; sold out.

Wednesday, May 4: The Chats at the Fillmore.

Sold out.

Thursday, May 5: Value Select at Miracle Theatre.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 5: Sunflower Bean at Union Stage.

Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 5: Valerie June at the Fillmore.

$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6: Rina Sawayama at the Howard Theatre.

Sold out.

Friday, May 6: Cut Copy with Suzanne Kraft at the 9:30 Club.

$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6: JXDN at the Fillmore.

$30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8: M3 Rock Festival, with Skid Row, Tesla, Kix, Blue Oyster Cult, and more, at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $75; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8: Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium.

Starting at $149.50, get tickets here.

Saturday, May 7: The Antlers at Capital Turnaround.

$25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 8: Peter McPoland with Ella Jane at Union Stage.

Sold out.

Sunday, May 8: Gavin DeGraw at the Birchmere.

Sold out.

Sunday, May 8: Aly & AJ at the Fillmore.

Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Monday, May 9: Joy Oladokun with Bre Kennedy at Union Stage.

Sold out.

Monday, May 9: Lucius with Celisse Henderson at the 9:30 Club.

$45, get tickets here.

Monday, May 9: Journey with Toto at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Midlake at Union Stage.

Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Nightwish at the Fillmore.

$59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10: Interpol with Tycho and Matthew Dear at the Anthem.

Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 11: Hayden James at the 9:30 Club.

Thursday, May 12: Vincint at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: S. Carey with Courtney Hartman at Miracle Theatre.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Freddie Gibbs at the Fillmore.

$38.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Built to Spill at the 9:30 Club.

$35; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 12: Ricardo Arjona at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $56; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Bakar at the Fillmore.

$25; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Jenny Hval at Miracle Theatre.

$25; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Oh Wonder with Winona Oak at the 9:30 Club.

$35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Lingua Ignota at Capital Turnaround.

Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13: Gang of Youths at Union Stage.

Sold out.

Friday, May 13: Raveena with Fana Hues at the 9:30 Club (late show).

$30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14: Haim with Faye Webster at the Anthem.

Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 14: Lauren Sanderson with Jordy and Miki Ratsula at the 9:30 Club.

$20; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 14: Omar Apollo with Deb Never at the 9:30 Club (late show).

Sold out.

Saturday, May 14: AJR with Gayle at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 15: 070 Shake at the Fillmore.

Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 15: Beach Bunny with Wednesday and Ky Voss at the 9:30 Club.

Sold out.

Sunday, May 15: Mystery Skulls at Union Stage.

Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Monday, May 16: Foo Fighters at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Sold out.

Monday, May 16: Shout Out Louds at Union Stage.

Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17: Orville Peck at the 9:30 Club.

$32. Monday’s show is sold out. get tickets for Tuesday here.

Tuesday, May 17: David Foster at the Birchmere.

$115; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 17: Amber Mark at Howard Theatre.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 18: Foo Fighters at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Sold out.

Wednesday, May 18: Covet at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 19: Royal Blood with Cleopatrick at the 9:30 Club.

Sold out.

Thursday, May 19: Nathan Colberg at Union Stage.

Starting at $15; get tickets here.

Thursday, May 19: James Arthur at the Fillmore.

Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Band of Heathens at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: J. Balvin at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $59; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Earthgang at the Fillmore.

Starting at $99; get tickets here.

Friday, May 20: Arkells with Mobley at the 9:30 Club.

$26; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22: Sofi Tukker at the 9:30 Club.

$36; Saturday’s show is sold out; get tickets for Sunday here.

Sunday, May 22: Rels B at the Fillmore.

Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 22: Prince Daddy & the Hyena at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: Little Simz at the Fillmore.

$20; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: The Who at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $49; get tickets here.

Monday, May 23: Anomalie at Union Stage.

Starting at $18; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 24: Keshi at the Fillmore.

$69; get tickets here.

Tuesday, May 24: Anais Mitchell at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, May 25: Jens Lekman and Youth Orchestras Across the USA at the 9:30 Club.

$30; Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, May 25: The Lumineers with Caamp at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $45, get tickets here.

Thursday, May 26: Jesse McCartney at the Fillmore.

Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Friday, May 27: Broods at Union Stage.

Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Big Tony and Trouble Funk with E.U. and Sugar Bear, and the Junkyard Band at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $27; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Tim McGraw at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: Tirzah at the Fillmore.

$25; get tickets here.

Saturday, May 28: King Kaleidoscope at Union Stage.

Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 29: Dadju at the Fillmore.

Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Sunday, May 29: Turnstile with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult, and Ekulu at the 9:30 Club.

Sold out.

Sunday, May 29: Pain of Salvation at Union Stage.

Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Monday, May 30: Anika at Union Stage.

$18; get tickets here.

June

Wednesday, June 1: Coldplay with H.E.R. at FedEx Field.

Starting at $54; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 2: Kip Moore at the Fillmore.

$35; get tickets here.

Friday, June 3: Mxmtoon with Chloe Moriondo at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Friday, June 3: Ray LaMontagne at the Anthem.

Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Last Dinosaurs at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Black Violin with the Blind Boys of Alabama at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $30; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 4: Morgan Wallen at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $342, get tickets here.

Sunday, June 5: Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 5: Mansionair at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 5: Bastille at the Anthem.

Starting at $45, get tickets here.

Monday, June 6: Sigur Ros at the Anthem.

Starting at $60; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Tuesday, June 7: New Found Glory at the Fillmore.

$32.50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Flume with Tinashe and Jim-E Stack at the Anthem.

Starting at $41, get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: !!! at Union Stage.

Starting at $22; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Benee with Dreamer Boy at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 8: Halsey with Beabadoobee and Pink Pantheress at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $29.50, get tickets here.

Thursday, June 9: The Head and the Heart with Jade Bird at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Friday, June 10: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Friday, June 10: Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Teo at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $148, get tickets here.

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11: Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $110; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 11: Aldous Harding at Miracle Theatre.

$30; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 12: Paul McCartney at Oriole Park At Camden Yards.

Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 A.M. For more information click here.

Monday, June 13: Slenderbodies at Union Stage.

Starting at $19; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 14: Tove Lo and Noga Erez at the Fillmore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, June 15: Belle & Sebastian and Japanese Breakfast with Los Bitchos at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $40; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 15: Train at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $60; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16: Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle at the Anthem.

Starting at $25; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16: Kenny Chesney at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17: Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Waxahatchee at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $49; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Guided by Voices at the 9:30 Club.

$35; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Wet with Hannah Jagadu at Union Stage.

Starting at $22; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Trombone Shorty with special guests at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 18: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls at the Fillmore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, June 19: Thee Phantom with the Illharmonic Orchestra at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $27; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 19: Kraftwerk 3-D at the Anthem.

Starting at $65; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 19: Role Model at the 9:30 Club.

$25; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, June 19: Tears for Fears with Garbage at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Hombres G at the Fillmore.

Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Wallows with Spill Tab at the Anthem.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, June 21: Franc Moody at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23: Lalah Hathaway at the Birchmere.

$89.50; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 22: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Nationals Park.

Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, June 23: The Black Crowes at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Friday, June 24: Jack Johnson with Durand Jones and the Indications at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $51.50, get tickets here.

Saturday, June 25: Tash Sultana at the Anthem.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: Steely Dan with Aimee Mann at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $48; get tickets here.

Sunday, June 26: Ali Azimi at Miracle Theatre.

$40; get tickets here.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30: Purity Ring with Dawn Richard at the 9:30 Club.

$36; Saturday’s show is sold out; get tickets for Sunday here.

July

Tuesday, July 5: 5 Seconds of Summer at The Anthem

Sold out.

Friday, July 8: Sub-Radio with Merci and Mystery Friends at Union Stage.

$15; get tickets here.

Friday, July 8: Pink Martini with the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12: Bikini Kill at the Fillmore.

Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 12: Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $85, get tickets here.

Wednesday, July 13: Josh Groban at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 14: Femi Kuti & the Positive Force at the 9:30 Club.

$40; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, July 17: Barenaked Ladies with the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Wolf Trap.

Sold out.

Sunday, July 17: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Sunday, July 17: Father at Union Stage.

Starting at $17; get tickets here.

Monday, July 18: Fucked Up at Union Stage.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 19: Howard Jones with Midge Ure at the 9:30 Club.

$38; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Tuesday, July 19: Tedeschi Trucks with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 19: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

Wednesday, July 20: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 21: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker with Spencer at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, July 21: Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $63; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 23: Hanson at the Fillmore.

$39.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 23: Third Eye Blind with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $29.50, get tickets here.

Saturday, July 23: New Kids on the Block with Salt n’ Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $24; get tickets here.

Sunday, July 24: Beach House at the Anthem.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Monday, July 25: The Black Keys and Band of Horses at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, July 26: Coheed and Cambria with Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica at the Anthem.

Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, July 27: Boy Pablo at the 9:30 Club.

$30; get tickets here.

Wednesday, July 27: Stephen Marley and Ziggy Marley celebrate Bob Marley at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Wednesday, July 27: Shawn Mendes with Dermot Kennedy at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $55.50, get tickets here.

Thursday, July 28: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30: Eivor at the Fillmore.

Starting at $20; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30: Keith Urban at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $54; get tickets here.

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31: Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $49.50; tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

August

Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3: Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $125; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 3: Fitz & the Tantrums with Andy Grammer at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $32; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 4: Little Big Town at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Friday, August 5: E.U. with Sugar Bear at the Birchmere.

$35; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 6: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

Sunday, August 7: Enanitos Verdes at the Fillmore.

Starting at $59.50; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 9: Fleet Foxes at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 10: Leon Bridges with Little Dragon at the Anthem.

Starting at $65; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Wednesday, August 10: Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 11: Swedish House Mafia at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13: Goose at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $45; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Friday, August 12: REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $44.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 13: A.R. Rahman at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Sunday, August 14: David Gray at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $42; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 16: Roger Waters at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $55; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 17: Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 18: Brandi Carlile with the Indigo Girls and Allison Russell at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $39.50; get tickets here.

Thursday, August 18: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe and Los Straightjackets at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Friday, August 19: Fantasia at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $37; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 20: Santana and Earth, Wind, and Fire at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $39; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 20: Chris Stapleton with Elle King and Madeline Edwards at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $44.75; tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

Sunday, August 21: Lord Huron with First Aid Kit at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Tuesday, August 23: Bad Bunny with Alesso at Nationals Park.

Starting at $119, get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 24: Cults at Union Stage.

Starting at $24; get tickets here.

Wednesday, August 24: The Decemberists with Brigid Mae Power at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $50; get tickets here.

Friday, August 26: Kid Rock and Foreigner at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Friday, August 26: O.A.R. and Dispatch with G. Love at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $46; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $35; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $44.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, August 27: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live.

Starting at $74, get tickets here.

Sunday, August 28: Hot August Music Festival at Oregon Ridge Park.

Tickets go on sale this spring. For more information go here.

Sunday, August 28: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $42; get tickets here.

September

Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4: Sting at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $47; get tickets here.

Saturday, September 3: Twenty One Pilots at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $39.50, get tickets here.

Thursday, September 8: Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Strokes and Thundercat at Nationals Park.

Starting at $105, get tickets here.

Thursday, September 8: Yo Yo Ma with Paquito D’Rivera at Wolf Trap.

Starting at $29; get tickets here.

Friday, September 9: Lake Street Dive with Allen Stone at the Anthem.

Starting at $50.50; get tickets here.

Friday, September 9: Snail Mail at the Fillmore.

$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, September 14: Idles at the Anthem.

Starting at $45; get tickets here.

Thursday, September 15: Enter Shikari at Union Stage.

$20; get tickets here.

Friday, September 16: Sales at the Howard Theatre.

$26; get tickets here.

Friday, September 16: Bear’s Den at the 9:30 Club.

$25; get tickets here.

Wednesday, September 21: Pet Shop Boys and New Order with Paul Oakenfold at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Starting at $29.50; get tickets here.

Saturday, September 24: Elton John at Nationals Park.

Starting at $125, get tickets here.

Thursday, September 29: The Killers with Johnny Marr at Capital One Arena.

Starting at $28.25, get tickets here.

*Correction: Project Glow is at RFK Festival Grounds, not Echo Stage, as we originally reported.