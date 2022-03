People in DC have been leaving tokens of their support outside Ukraine’s embassy to the US since Russia invaded the country. Evy Mages captured the scene Tuesday evening, before President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova as his guest.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms