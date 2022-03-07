The Hirshhorn’s Long-Delayed Kusama Exhibit Will Open April 1

Expect selfies with the iconic multi-colored polka-dots orbs and sculptures to take over your Instagram feed this spring. The long-awaited Yayoi Kusama exhibition “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will open April 1 at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. The exhibition was originally scheduled to open in April 2020—but the pandemic forced a long delay.

This exhibition, which follows the Hirshhorn’s massively popular 2017 show, features five artworks held in the museum’s permanent collection and two Infinity Mirror Rooms the Hirshhorn acquired, including a psychedelic installation called Infinity Mirrored Room–My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe.

Just like in 2017 , anyone who wants to see the hotly anticipated show will require entry passes. The museum will issue free, same-day timed passes on a first-come, first-serve basis every day in the museum’s plaza starting at 9:30 AM. Members of the Hirshhorn Insider program, which costs at least $100 to join, will able to preview the exhibition before it opens and obtain advance passes.

The exhibit will be on view until November 27.