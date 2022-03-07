News & Politics  |  Things to Do

The Hirshhorn’s Long-Delayed Kusama Exhibit Will Open April 1

You'll need passes to view the hotly anticipated show.

"Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe" by Yayoi Kusama. Photo courtesy of the Hirshhorn.

Expect selfies with the iconic multi-colored polka-dots orbs and sculptures to take over your Instagram feed this spring. The long-awaited Yayoi Kusama exhibition “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will open April 1 at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. The exhibition was originally scheduled to open in April 2020—but the pandemic forced a long delay.

This exhibition, which follows the Hirshhorn’s massively popular 2017 show, features five artworks held in the museum’s permanent collection and two Infinity Mirror Rooms the Hirshhorn acquired, including a psychedelic installation called Infinity Mirrored Room–My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe.

Just like in 2017 , anyone who wants to see the hotly anticipated show will require entry passes. The museum will issue free, same-day timed passes on a first-come, first-serve basis every day in the museum’s plaza starting at 9:30 AM. Members of the Hirshhorn Insider program, which costs at least $100 to join, will able to preview the exhibition before it opens and obtain advance passes.

The exhibit will be on view until November 27.

