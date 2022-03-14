Food

Where to Find Pi Day Specials Around DC

Get deals on pizzas, pies, and more on 3.14

Pepperoni pizza with honey at All-Purpose Pizzeria. All photographs by Scott Suchman.
You don’t need to remember high school algebra to celebrate 3.14 (a.k.a. Pi Day). Here are the DC-area pizza spots and pie bakeries offering deals, many priced at $3.14.

All-Purpose
1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE
Celebrate P iDay with the delicious deck oven pizza specialist and get a draft beer for just $3.14 with the purchase of food.

&pizza 
Multiple area locations
This DC-based, fast-casual chain is giving away a free pizza every 3 minutes and 14 seconds throughout the day. Text #PIDAY to 200-03 for a chance to score a freebie. 

Colony Grill
2800 Clarendon Blvd, #850, Arlington
In honor of Pi Day and upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, this hot oil pizza specialist is introducing their corned beef and cabbage pizza ($9.95). It honors the restaurant’s Irish roots with toppings of cabbage, beef, dijon mustard, and hot oil. Arlington residents now have a delivery option.

Livin’ The Pie Life
2166 N Glebe Rd,. Arlington
Satisfy your sweet tooth with three mini “cocktail pies” and a surprise for $14, offered 10 AM to 4 PM from this local bakery. Plus six customers will receive Willy-Wonka-Style $20 gift certificate.

North Italia
DC, Reston, and Tysons locations
From March 14 to April 11, try a DC-inspired half-smoke pizza with sausage, chili, and mustard sauce for $18 from this chain—available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Pi Pizzeria
910 F St., NW
This deep dish pizza spot is offering a ton of Pi Day specials. Pizza lovers can order any pizza and get a large deep dish for just  $3.14.  All Pi babies (born on March 14) can enjoy a free large pizza. Not interested in pizza? There are also $3.14 deals on sangria, beer, and wine.

Pizzeria Paradiso
Dupont, Georgetown, Hyattsville, Spring Valley
Order any large pizza and get $3.14 off from chef Ruth Gresser’s pizza restaurants. In addition, get discounted prices on 12” pizza at all locations.

Red Truck Bakery 
8368 W. Main Street, Marshall, VA; 22 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, VA
This Monday, Red Truck Bakery is bring back some of favorite out-of-season pies, including the Atlantic Beach chilled lemon pie and key lime pie. In addition to ordering at the Virginia shops, customers can get them shipped via Goldbelly.

Lauren Mccaffrey
Lauren Mccaffrey
Editorial Fellow

