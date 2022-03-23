Here Are 8 Dresses You Can Pick Up Today for a Last-Minute Cherry Blossom Photo Session

Feeling inspired by this extra-chic cherry blossom engagement session we shared this week? So were we! If you’re finding yourself planning an impromptu photo session amongst the blossoms (this in itself is its own special kind of challenge), we’d like to make things just a tiny bit easier with a round-up of pink dresses you can pick up today. For good measure, we’ve included even more that you can get with next-day shipping. We wish you good blooming, good weather, and good photography. Godspeed!
1. “Antoinette” dress in dusty rose by BHLDN. $298 at BHLDN in Georgetown.
Tip: Call ahead for an appointment.
2. Flutter Sleeve midi dress by Aqua. $118 at Bloomingdale’s in Chevy Chase.
3. Tie-front floral midi dress by Wayf. $108 at Bloomingdale’s in Tysons Corner Center.
4. “Let Me Be” mock-neck sheer mini dress. $170 at Anthropologie in Georgetown.
5. “Florentina” layer dress (only size small available). $95 at Periwinkle.
6. “Taura” ruched floral-print dress by Shoshana. $489 at Neiman Marcus in Tysons Galleria.
7. Openwork embroidered dress. $90 at Zara (multiple local locations).
8. “Lacie” maxi dress by BHLDN. $368 at BHLDN in Bethesda.
Tip: Call ahead for an appointment.
If you have a day or two to spare, these online-only options ship as quickly as next-day.
9. “Michaela” sweetheart cocktail dress by Amur. $426 at Neimanmarcus.com.
10. “Neon Tortola” tile smocked midi dress by Vineyard Vines. $248 at Vineyardvines.com.
11. “Melina” solid pleated dress by Milly. $425 at Neimanmarcus.com.
12. Satin maxi dress by Eloquii. $150 at Eloquii.com.
13. Eyelet tie-front full-skirted maxi dress by Eloquii. $150 at Eloquii.com.
14. Floral mini dress by Free People. $475 at Freepeople.com.
15. “Happy Feelings” midi dress by Free People. $168 at Freepeople.com.
16. Poppy pink tulle “Giselle” gown by Tuckernuck. $328 at Tuckernuck.com.
(Tip: Call the DC store directly for expedited shipping.)
17. Fuchsia “Raissa” dress by Alexis. $515 at Tuckernuck.com.
(Tip: Call the DC store directly for expedited shipping.)