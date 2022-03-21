We love a good Cherry Blossom engagement session, and this one ranks high on a list of all-time favorites. Brendan, an IBEW journeyman electrician originally from Manhattan, and Regi, who works in public policy and government affairs for Verizon, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, met through one of Brendan’s friends, and sparks flew on a first date at Filomena Ristorante in Georgetown. Three-and-a-half years later, Brendan proposed at sunset on the beach in the Outer Banks where the pair were vacationing over Labor Day weekend. They planned an August 2021 wedding in Charleston, but when their Charleston-based photographer suggested he come to them for a Cherry Blossom engagement session, they jumped at the chance. The photos that transpired, we say, were well worth the coordination. Check out Regi and Brendan’s Cherry Blossom engagement photos below.
The Details
Photography: Nicholas Gore Weddings | Bride’s attire: Needle and Thread (dress), Alexandre Birman (shoes),
Deepa Gurnani (earrings) |Groom’s Attire: Bonobos (suit), Gucci (shoes)
