Pietra Ingenito and Chris Nary met at one of Chris’s house parties. Pietra, a theatrical agent and Chris, an artist manager, instantly felt a connection that neither one of them could deny. “I only wanted to talk to her for the rest of the night,” says Chris about his future fiancé.

Nine years later the couple decided they were ready to take the marriage plunge. Together, the couple planned a vacation to Cabo, Mexico. The tropical destination was the perfect locale for Chris’s engagement plans. During a romantic oceanside walk on the beach, he popped the question, and without hesitation Pietra said yes.

For their engagement photos, the couple once again went with a dreamy setting—this time closer to home. They waited until early spring in the District to capture the ethereal landscape so popular with visitors and locals alike—the cherry blossoms in full bloom. The shoot was held along the Tidal Basin, framed with the Jefferson Memorial and the peak blooms of cherry blossom season. The couple opted to pair their backdrop with clothing that bore subtle pops of color in order to highlight the simple beauty of these shots. The now-married couple brought similar elements to their springtime wedding at a renovated Virginia barn in Leesburg on April 15, 2018.

The Details:

Photographer: Candice Adelle

Pietra’s Dress: INTERMIX

Chris’s Suit: Express for Men

