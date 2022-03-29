Outdoor Festivals, Celebrations, and Garden Tours Are Back

A variety of outdoor festivals and celebrations are back this April, many after a pandemic hiatus. Meet the Easter Bunny, indulge in a bit of retail therapy, groove to live music, and more.

Enjoy sake tasting, a beer garden, over 20 Japanese vendors, and a cosplay contest at the largest one-day celebration of Japanese culture in the United States. Hosted by the Japan-America Society of Washington DC, the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival will be April 9 and 10, downtown on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When? April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

How? Tickets for $10 for one-day (early bird) or $15 for both days (early bird).

The White House gardens and the south grounds will be open to the public again for the annual Spring Garden Tours, which got cancelled last year. The National Park Service will distribute timed tickets at a tent near the Ellipse Visitors’ Pavilion. Note that tickets are free, but are required for adults and children.

When? April 9 and 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How? Free timed tickets will be distributed (one ticket per person), on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get groovy at the eighth annual Anacostia River Festival. featuring live music and celebrations at the 11th Street Bridge Park. Unfortunately, all the morning canoe and fishing opportunities activities have been sold out, but relaxing at a riverfront festival sounds like a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

When? April 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

How? The event is free—just show up.

Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy fresh donuts, race in relay games, practice yoga, and hunt for Easter eggs at this neighborhood celebration. Neighbors and community members are invited to bring picnic baskets for an afternoon of fun at the Great Lawn at the Parks at Walter Reed.

When? April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

How? The event is free, but the organizers ask all interested to RSVP so they have enough supplies.

The 19th annual open-air Georgetown French Market returns this year, featuring sidewalk sales by more than 25 locally-owned boutiques, cafes, and galleries along Wisconsin Avenue, NW. Besides shopping, enjoy caricature paintings, live music, a pop-up book sale, and strolling stilt walkers and balloon artists.

When? April 29 and May 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

How? Free and open to the public, just show up.

Join the conversation!