Where to Find Easter Brunches, Baskets, and Feasts Around DC

It feels like April just started, but before you know it, Easter is here (Sunday, April 17). If you don’t feel like cooking and hosting, restaurants around DC are serving family-friendly feasts and holiday treats to-go. And true to our dining scene, there’s plenty of international and plant-based flavor to go around.

Bastille

606 N Fayette St., Alexandria

Chefs Christophe and Michelle Poteaux are serving a $49 three-course prix fixe Easter brunch from 11 AM to 4 PM at their traditional French spot in Alexandria. The meal includes hor d’oeuvres, soup, or salad, followed by an entree and dessert, and the menu includes a mix of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.

Blend 111

111 Church St., NW, Suite 101, Vienna

Easter diners can book a three-course prix fixe brunch at Vienna’s Latin fusion spot. The $85 menu showcases new spins on local ingredients with items like local Chesapeake oysters with hibiscus or chioggia beet salad, plus family-friendly brunch classics like French toast with seasonal fruit.

Bourbon Steak DC

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This upscale steakhouse at the Four Seasons is offering a three-course prix fixe meal for $110 a person. Menu items include ancho-spiced tuna tartare, French toast complete with mascarpone, berries, and chamomile syrup, and A5 wagyu and eggs. There’s also plenty of seafood (oysters, crab etc.) and desserts.

Cuba Libre

801 9th St., NW

Penn Quarter’s Cuban spot offers Easter specials starting at noon—including a vegetable and manchego cheese empanada, marinated lamb chops with mint-mango chutney, and an Easter cocktail made with coffee liqueur, vanilla rum, and topped with a marshmallow Peep. If you’re looking for something sweet that’s not alcoholic, April 17 is also the last day to try the Havana-inspired eatery’s cherry blossom specials.

Equinox Restaurant

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Todd Gray’s downtown spot is serving a $65 vegan and vegetarian brunch that consists of an eight-course, unlimited-tastes menu. Guests can try savories like artichoke soup or spinach fusilli with morel mushroom “cream,” balanced by sweet treats like chocolate chip pancakes and apricot scones. Add strawberry-rhubarb mimosas for $35 (though the regular menu does come with one cocktail included).

Lebanese Taverna

2001 International Dr., Tysons Galleria, McLean and multiple area locations

At its locations in Tysons and Baltimore, the local Lebanese chain is offering Easter brunch specialties that include traditional Lebanese breakfast dishes like eggs and mannek as well as lots of lamb specials. If you’re looking to preorder your feast and stay home, several locations are offering an Easter spread for pickup that includes lamb-centered entrees, side dishes, and traditional springtime desserts.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker’s Michelin-starred Ivy City restaurant is serving a festive prix-fixe Easter brunch menu, designed for the whole family ($80 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity, and $35 for children twelve and under).

The St. Regis

923 Black Lives Matter Plz., NW

Break out a fancy spring outfit for brunch under the chandeliers at the St. Regis Astor Ballroom. The family-friendly event—which is $95 for adults, $45 for children—features a vast brunch buffet, bottomless bloody Marys or mimosas, live music, and an Easter egg hunt for kids with a voucher for a free four-person afternoon tea as the prize.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

The presidentially-inspired restaurant offers a four-course prix fixe menu for $65, which includes a massive carving table that hits nearly every food group with options like prime rib, grilled asparagus, mac ‘n cheese, and pineapple-soy glazed salmon. Kids under 12, who can join for $25, also get a complimentary Easter basket.

Trummer’s

7134 Main St., Clifton, Virginia

Chef Daniel Perron’s spring-inspired Easter menu, served from 11 AM to 5 PM, is a scenic 40-odd minute trip to Clifton, Virginia (if you’re based in the District). For $78 a person, diners can enjoy a three-course meal with items like strawberry gazpacho with feta, lamb with wild ramps, and black forest tarte with espresso buttercream.