Australian-Based Luxury Wedding Dress Brand Opens Showroom in DC

Popular Australian-based bridal brand Grace Loves Lace is adding DC to its growing list of global locations with the opening of its newest showroom today in the Union Market District.

Situated at 1266 5th St., NE, amongst the burgeoning area’s boutique shops and restaurants, the new store will feature GRACE’s bridal collection as well as accessories, bridesmaid dresses, and other occasion-wear.

“We are so excited to be bringing GRACE to the vibrant and culturally rich city of Washington DC. We know that DC is fast becoming a destination for weddings, and we’re so happy to be able to share the GRACE experience with DC brides-to-be,” says Grace founder and creative director Megan Ziems. “We design each and every gown for the GRACE woman – a woman of style, substance and passion – and we know these women are in abundance in DC”.

Started in 2010, each GRACE gown is handmaid in Australia using high quality and sustainably sourced materials, according to their website. The brand’s fame skyrocketed after one of their designs became “the most pinned wedding dress in the world,” garnering more than 2.5 million pins on Pinterest back in 2016.

Schedule an appointment here.