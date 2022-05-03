This Couple Hired a Bluegrass Band to Play the Music at Their Nautical, Rustic Winery Wedding

Emily and Stefan married August 21, 2021 at Fleetwood Farm Winery in Leesburg. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Less than three years after meeting online and bonding over a love of fishing, boating, and Mumford & Sons, Emily, an ER nurse from New York, and Stefan, a business-development manager from Florida, wed in the company of 120 guests.

The affair was a mix of styles, they say—traditional, rustic elegance, and vineyard, with a touch of nautical—where abundant flowers and a seafood-centric menu (the raw bar was a must) highlighted the evening. Events over the wedding weekend featured a welcome party in lieu of a rehearsal dinner, wedding-day breakfast, and Sunday brunch. For the vineyard ceremony, Emily and Stefan chose an acoustic bluegrass band that played “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as the bride entered and an upbeat rendition of Mumford & Sons’ “She Said Yes” for the recessional. To locate their seats, guests first found their monkey’s-fist rope-knot favors from Mystic Knotwork on the escort wall—a nod to the pair’s respective coastal roots. At the bar, drinks included cocktails and beers from the couple’s favorite spots on Nantucket. Three tiers of buttercream cake—two layers of chocolate cake and ganache sandwiching a layer of strawberry shortcake—plus a table of pies, mini cheesecakes, cannolis, and brownies provided the sweet ending.





The Details

Photographer: Liz Fogarty • Planning and design: Grit & Grace • Florist: Amaryllis • Stationery: Fine Lines of Katonah and Dandelion Patch • Caterer: Occasions Caterers • Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty • Bride’s attire: Lea-Ann Belter • Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Slabotsky’s (jacket), Vineyard Vines (pants), Ties.com • Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids • Music: Bellevue Rhythmaires and DJ Dan Huynh • Transportation: Point to Point Limousines • Photo booth: Hot Pink Photo Booth

