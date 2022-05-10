This Rooftop Wedding at the Recently Renovated MLK Library Featured a Tropical Theme and a Floral Peacock

Trena and Ravi married September 11, 2021 at the Conrad Washington DC, then celebrated with a reception at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Trena and Ravi met in college and dated for eight years—five of them long distance—until, on the summit of a hike near Milford Sound in New Zealand, Ravi proposed. Two years later, they held the first wedding reception on the rooftop of the recently renovated MLK Library.

The couple kicked off the multi-day affair with a garba/sangeet, decorated in bronze, mustard, and maroon, that featured oversize Mughal prints (a nod to their love of art), an accessories bazaar (where guests could “shop” for their own favors), and a tarot-card reader. The nuptials were designed in rust and mint, and the tropical-theme reception enveloped invitees in a palette of gold, blush, and green, with orchids, birds of paradise, palms, monstera, and a statement floral peacock. A BETTER TOGETHER sign was the neon backdrop for guest photos. To keep things light, the couple hired a comedian for the reception to emcee a “roast” of each other. The bar, set up in the middle of the dance floor, kept the party going with signature jalapeño margaritas.

The Details

Photographer: Bonnie Sen Photography • Wedding planning and design: CG & Co Events • Florist: Elegant Affairs • Caterer: Bombay Talk, chef Gaurav Anand, and Occasions Caterers • Hair and makeup: Cinderella Bridez • Bride’s attire: Anita Dongre (ceremony), Magic Mirror • Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Kora • Bridesmaids’ attire: Magic Mirror (India) • Music and bhangra team: DJ Shilpa • Videography: 87 & Smith • Henna: Makeup by Mala • Priest: Vipul Joshi

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

