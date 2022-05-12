Things to Do

Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 5/12-5/15: European Open House, Wine Festival, and Protests

Plus, a bounce house!

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

  1. To Europe we go! 🇪🇺 Travel across the Atlantic, but stay within the district at the European Union Open House (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, various locations). Make sure to start early and stay dry! While visiting Embassy Row, you may be interested in checking out this boutique pop-up (till Sun, $, 🛋, Dupont Circle). 
  2. Food, glorious food. 🍔 Taste from a community of indie chefs for specialty dinners (Thurs-Sun, $295+, 🛋, Adams Morgan) or from a variety of superstar restaurants at Taste of the Nation by No Kid Hungry (Sun, $95+, 🌲, Downtown). Maybe you’re in the mood for a crawfish boil (Sat, $50, 🛋, Downtown) or a wine festival (Fri-Sun, $53+, Alexandria)?! Indulge in the vegan DC Veg Festival (until Sat, $, 🛋, various locations). 
  3. Date night! 💘 Do something out of the box and learn how to fish (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard) at a free clinic — bait, equipment, and tackle will be provided. Bring your blanket and grab dinner at Union Market before finding a cozy spot to watch Space Jam (Fri, 🆓 if sitting/$20 for car drive-in, 🌲, NoMa). Cheer on chihuahuas (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf)! Dance the night away with salsa (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights). Volunteer planting raised garden beds at Gally gardens (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Union Market). Make a zine (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall) as part of a communal blessing ceremony celebrating Cambodia. Watch a film as part of the DC Labor Fest, including Dolly Parton’s Nine to Five or as part of the JxJ festival
  4. Family fun! 🧸 Play in a bounce house and get your face painted at the Wisconsin Avenue Baptist Church’s Community Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown). Head to the Gaylord National Resort for a Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt (starts Sat, $13, 🛋, National Harbor). CulturalDC will be hosting a family-friendly event celebrating the closure of a mobile art gallery (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Parks at Walter Reed). Enjoy a waterfront screening of 101 Dalmatians (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, National Harbor). 
  5. Art section. 🖼 Wear futuristic outfits while at the FUTURES exhibit’s fashion show (Thurs, 🆓 , 🛋/🌲, National Mall). Attend the Georgetown Galleries Spring Art Walk and wander into eight art exhibits in various galleries or local boutiques (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown). See a new exhibit made by incarcerated artists. Go back to the early days of hip-hop with this photography exhibit at the National Museum of African History & Culture. Wander in the natural world at “Colby Caldwell: Over & Under(starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Mt Vernon Triangle). Explore the world in black and white in this exhibit (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Falls Church). 
  6. Protests and vigils. 🤍 Make posters (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, 14th St.)  in preparation for the Bans Off DC March. As part of National Police Week, there will be a candlelight vigil commemorating officers killed in the line of duty (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall). There will be a protest outside of the Embassy of Philippines (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle). 

 

What Is on Our Radar: Swimming

It’s hard to believe Memorial Day Weekend will be here soon! For more information, you may be interested in this guide

  • DC public pools. There are over 20 outdoor pools in DC. They are free for residents, but visitors can purchase punch passes to use. 
  • Swimply. Rent out someone’s private pool, AirBnB style, using Swimply. In the DMV, there are about 95 pools available for rent starting at $25 an hour for a lap pool. 
  • NOVA waterparks. There are a few waterparks in the area; one of my favorites is the Great Waves Waterpark which includes waterslides. While at the park you may enjoy mini-golf or batting cages. 
  • Head out to nature. You may be interested in checking out this roundup of outdoor swimming holes

 

Jade Womack

Jade Womack is an energy economist by day, and an events blogger by night. She started her blog, Clockout DC, when she was moonlighting as a bartender in 2019. She grew up in Arlington, and currently lives in Adams Morgan with her dog.

