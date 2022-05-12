Hello Neighbor,

Stay dry—it’s going to be raining again!

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is

The 💻 indicates an event is happening

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening

To Europe we go! 🇪🇺 Travel across the Atlantic, but stay within the district at the European Union Open House (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, various locations) . Make sure to start early and stay dry! While visiting Embassy Row, you may be interested in checking out this boutique pop-up (till Sun, $, 🛋, Dupont Circle).

Date night! 💘 Do something out of the box and learn how to fish (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard) at a free clinic — bait, equipment, and tackle will be provided. Bring your blanket and grab dinner at Union Market before finding a cozy spot to watch Space Jam (Fri, 🆓 if sitting/$20 for car drive-in, 🌲, NoMa) . Cheer on chihuahuas (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf) ! Dance the night away with salsa (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights). Volunteer planting raised garden beds at Gally gardens (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Union Market). Make a zine (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall) as part of a communal blessing ceremony celebrating Cambodia. Watch a film as part of the DC Labor Fest, including Dolly Parton’s Nine to Five or as part of the JxJ festival

Family fun! 🧸 Play in a bounce house and get your face painted at the Wisconsin Avenue Baptist Church’s Community Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown) . Head to the Gaylord National Resort for a Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt (starts Sat, $13, 🛋, National Harbor). CulturalDC will be hosting a family-friendly event celebrating the closure of a mobile art gallery (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Parks at Walter Reed). Enjoy a waterfront screening of 101 Dalmatians (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, National Harbor).