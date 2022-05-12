Happy Weekend!
Hello Neighbor,
Stay dry—it’s going to be raining again!
So, What Should You Do?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- To Europe we go! 🇪🇺 Travel across the Atlantic, but stay within the district at the European Union Open House (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, various locations). Make sure to start early and stay dry! While visiting Embassy Row, you may be interested in checking out this boutique pop-up (till Sun, $, 🛋, Dupont Circle).
- Food, glorious food. 🍔 Taste from a community of indie chefs for specialty dinners (Thurs-Sun, $295+, 🛋, Adams Morgan) or from a variety of superstar restaurants at Taste of the Nation by No Kid Hungry (Sun, $95+, 🌲, Downtown). Maybe you’re in the mood for a crawfish boil (Sat, $50, 🛋, Downtown) or a wine festival (Fri-Sun, $53+, Alexandria)?! Indulge in the vegan DC Veg Festival (until Sat, $, 🛋, various locations).
- Date night! 💘 Do something out of the box and learn how to fish (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard) at a free clinic — bait, equipment, and tackle will be provided. Bring your blanket and grab dinner at Union Market before finding a cozy spot to watch Space Jam (Fri, 🆓 if sitting/$20 for car drive-in, 🌲, NoMa). Cheer on chihuahuas (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf)! Dance the night away with salsa (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights). Volunteer planting raised garden beds at Gally gardens (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Union Market). Make a zine (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall) as part of a communal blessing ceremony celebrating Cambodia. Watch a film as part of the DC Labor Fest, including Dolly Parton’s Nine to Five or as part of the JxJ festival.
- Family fun! 🧸 Play in a bounce house and get your face painted at the Wisconsin Avenue Baptist Church’s Community Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown). Head to the Gaylord National Resort for a Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt (starts Sat, $13, 🛋, National Harbor). CulturalDC will be hosting a family-friendly event celebrating the closure of a mobile art gallery (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Parks at Walter Reed). Enjoy a waterfront screening of 101 Dalmatians (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, National Harbor).
- Art section. 🖼 Wear futuristic outfits while at the FUTURES exhibit’s fashion show (Thurs, 🆓 , 🛋/🌲, National Mall). Attend the Georgetown Galleries Spring Art Walk and wander into eight art exhibits in various galleries or local boutiques (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown). See a new exhibit made by incarcerated artists. Go back to the early days of hip-hop with this photography exhibit at the National Museum of African History & Culture. Wander in the natural world at “Colby Caldwell: Over & Under” (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Mt Vernon Triangle). Explore the world in black and white in this exhibit (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Falls Church).
- Protests and vigils. 🤍 Make posters (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, 14th St.) in preparation for the Bans Off DC March. As part of National Police Week, there will be a candlelight vigil commemorating officers killed in the line of duty (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall). There will be a protest outside of the Embassy of Philippines (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle).
What Is on Our Radar: Swimming
It’s hard to believe Memorial Day Weekend will be here soon! For more information, you may be interested in this guide.
- DC public pools. There are over 20 outdoor pools in DC. They are free for residents, but visitors can purchase punch passes to use.
- Swimply. Rent out someone’s private pool, AirBnB style, using Swimply. In the DMV, there are about 95 pools available for rent starting at $25 an hour for a lap pool.
- NOVA waterparks. There are a few waterparks in the area; one of my favorites is the Great Waves Waterpark which includes waterslides. While at the park you may enjoy mini-golf or batting cages.
- Head out to nature. You may be interested in checking out this roundup of outdoor swimming holes.
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)