14-Foot Trees Flanked the Indoor Ceremony of This Black-Tie Wedding

Elizabeth and Paul married at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Potomac, then celebrated with a reception at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda on August 28, 2021.

After meeting through mutual friends on the W Hotel rooftop and later a Paris proposal, Lizzy, a US Senate counsel and former Miss DC USA, and Paul, president of a government-contracting company, planned an elaborate wedding weekend.

The black-tie ceremony and two reception tents—one for dinner and first dances, one for after-dinner dancing and festivities, each with three unique table designs—featured shades of neutrals and mauve. Fourteen-foot trees flanked the nuptials, six-foot spherical arrangements adorned tables in the dining room, and a roses-and-ribbon installation hung over the circular dance floor. The aesthetic was based on the bride’s two gowns: a custom cream-and-nude Vera Wang design with gray flowers, which influenced the invitations (delivered in hand-painted velvet boxes) as well as the place settings, and a pink-and-white floral Monique Lhuillier dress (from Carine’s Bridal Atelier), which inspired pink accents, including the flooring in the dance tent. The couple cut a seven-tier, sequined cake and sent loved ones home with sterling-silver display-box keepsakes.

The Details

