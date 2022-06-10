Photos: “The Office Experience” is Bringing Dunder Mifflin to DC

Take a stroll through Scranton, PA, but in downtown DC. “The Office Experience” is headed to DC this July, giving fans of the beloved NBC sitcom a chance to visit favorite places and moments from the series. Sit down at Michael Scott’s desk, spill Kevin’s famous chili, and relive Pam and Jim’s office romance. If you’re lucky, you might even walk away with a Dundie Award.

Superfly X, the company that hosted “The Friends Experience” which recently closed, is also behind this immersive experience. DC is the second city (Chicago was first) to host “The Office Experience.” In addition to walking through set recreations, guests will also be able to view costumes and props from the original show, and shop for souvenirs at a store full of Office merch.

The Office Experience, at 1020 G St., NW, starts July 28, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 15 at 10 AM.