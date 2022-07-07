An Elegant Summer Wedding at Meridian House in DC

Kate, an accountant, and Ryan, a civil engineer, married on July 24 at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle with a reception that followed at Meridian House in DC. Originally, the couple’s wedding plans included a large guest count and an August 2020 wedding date. However, the pandemic resulted in a change of date and a downsized guest list to just 100 of their nearest and dearest. Luckily, Kate says they were able to secure most of their initial vendors. “Long story short, the wedding was largely the same as what we originally hoped for,” she says. “An added bonus was that our family and friends treated the two of us to a night at the Inn at Little Washington for the weekend we originally planned to get married (August 22, 2020). It really made that day feel special,” she tells us. Read on for more details of their big day.

The Wedding Day

For their wedding-day details, the couple wanted an elegant, summery design with “touches of chinoiserie, blush, lilac, and creams.” Flowers featured garden roses, spray roses, delphinium, and hydrangea paired with assorted greenery. A swoon-worthy floral arrangement, gifted by Kate’s sister and MOH, was used to dress up the venue’s fireplace in the dining room and was a statement piece during the reception.

The Attire

Kate’s bridal look also leaned very classic, with a Reem Acra gown accessorized with a chic pulled-back hairstyle and sentimental veil, which was also worn by both her mother and aunt when they married. Kate took the heirloom to Janice Martin Couture, who she says is the same person who restored Grace Kelly’s veil for the Philadelphia Museum.

Details

