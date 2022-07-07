Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Address: 1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster, MD

Hours: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM.

This family-owned orchard hasn’t started their peach-picking season quite yet, but it’s expected to start at some point in July. Field helpers will show you how and where to pick, and there are wagon rides into the fields. Bonus, especially if you have little kids: there are also portable bathrooms in the fields.

Address: 34345 Snickersville Tpke., Bluemont, VA

Hours: 10 AM to 5 PM daily (Peach picking ends at 4).

Take a wagon to the orchards and get some tips from the drivers on the best places to pick the ripest yellow peaches. Peaches are $1.99 per pound plus farm admission ($11 per child and $12 per adult). Admission includes access to the farm’s 12-acre play area, which features rope swings, tractor tires, and giant tube slides. If you want to avoid crowds, head over on a weekday afternoon.

Address: 3064 Hartland Ln., Markham, VA

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM.

Seven different varieties of peaches are offered at Fauquier County orchard. The farm takes cash or checks only.

Address: 1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane, VA

Hours: Wednesdays to Sundays, 9 AM to 1 PM (Last pickers admitted at 12:30).

Mix and match peaches, plums, and nectarines for $10 per quarter peck and $18 per half peck. There are 12 different varieties of peaches here, with three of those varieties available during July and seven available during August. The farm provides containers; it doesn’t allow outside containers, backpacks, or large purses.

Address: 15604 Sugarland Road, Poolesville, MD

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM daily.

Homestead Farm offers yellow peaches for picking rain or shine. Kids under 1 are allowed in free, otherwise, there’s a $3 admission fee. Peaches are $2 per pound. Say hello to chickens, goats, and other farm animals on your way to the fields.

Address: 2415 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD

Hours: Saturday and Sundays, 9 AM to 5 PM; Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Peach picking at this family-owned farm starts in mid-July and lasts until mid-September. Look for 16 different varieties of peaches, 14 of which are considered “freestone” (meaning the pit easily falls from the peach’s flesh).

Address: 1608 Russell Rd, Berryville, VA

Hours: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 8 AM to 6 PM; Sundays, 10 AM to 6 PM (Picking ends at 5).

Pick your own yellow peaches, then grab lunch on the patio at this family-run farm. There’s a $2 per person fee to enter the picking area, and they offer containers and a limited number of wagons.

Address: 1550 Leeds Manor Rd., Delaplane, VA

Hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon to 5 PM; Saturdays, noon to 6 PM (Picking closes an hour before the farm does).

Starting in mid-July, you can pick both yellow freestone and white peaches here. There’s a taproom that showcases the farm’s cider, mead, and wine.

Address: 11409 Harford Rd, Glen Arm, MD

Hours: Opening times vary; check the website for more information.

Peaches are available at this farm—an extension of Weber’s Cider Mill—starting in mid-July. The farm has over 30 different varieties of the fruit.