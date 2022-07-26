4 Great Travel Deals for August

Something New in the Big Apple

Where: Crowne Plaza HY36, 320 West 36th St., NY; 877-666-3243.

What’s special: Adjacent to New York City’s trendiest and newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards, this Crowne Plaza is less than a 5-minute walk to Penn Station, with easy access to all subway lines, and a short walk to major attractions, including the Empire State Building, the High Line, Bryant Park, and Times Square. Check out the Vessel, the centerpiece of Hudson Yards; the spiral staircase features 154 interconnecting flights of stairs and great views. Also nearby is the Edge Skydeck which, at 1,000 feet in the air, is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Hotel amenities include some of the largest guest rooms per square foot in Manhattan, spacious spa-like showers, and a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and Woodway treadmills. Burgerology, the onsite restaurant, has a variety of food and drink from fine dining to light meals options throughout the day.

The deal: The “Fuel Up On Us” package includes a $50 gas gift card and a discount on daily parking at the neighboring garage (you pay $20 a night versus the usual $67). In addition, all hotel guests receive a complimentary CitiBike pass (for up to two adults per stay) providing unlimited 30-minute rides within a 24-hour period. Washingtonian readers will also receive 10 percent off the best flexible rate for any room type when they book a two-night stay, plus two complimentary cocktails at the Burgerology when booking through this exclusive link. Rates start at $294 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays through August.

Staycation at the Wharf

Where: InterContinental Washington DC—The Wharf, 801 Wharf St., SW; 800-424-6835.

What’s special: This luxury hotel is located at DC’s southwest waterfront. The spa, the rooftop deck, and some of the rooms offer beautiful views of the Potomac River. Guests can dine at Moon Rabbit, a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant; enjoy light bites and cocktails on the rooftop at Waves; or sip a drink and have a Wagyu hot dog on the water’s edge overlooking the marina. Perfect for the dog days of summer is the hotel’s infinity pool on rooftop deck. While at the Wharf, you can check out shows at the Anthem and the many restaurants, or get out on the water—there are kayak and paddleboard rentals, as well as water taxis and tours.

The deal: The Washingtonian reader exclusive includes $50 off either a 50-minute Custom Facial or a 50-minute Custom Massage when you book an overnight room. Room rates start at $259 a night. To book a room, click here. To book your spa treatment, click here and use the codeTHANKYOU20.

When: Valid for stays through August.

In the Cloud Forest

Where: Hotel Belmar, Monteverde, Puntarenas, Costa Rica; 866-978-6424.

What’s special: Hotel Belmar is a family-owned boutique hotel with 26 charming guest rooms and suites nestled in the mountains of Monteverde, Costa Rica. The first eco-focused hotel in the region, most of the property—which features alpine architecture—is in a pristine cloud forest that’s home to many endangered species. Guests are treated to breathtaking views of the Gulf of Nicoya on the horizon. The hotel has a restaurant, a microbrewery, an organic garden, a juice bar, a tearoom, a spring water pond, a sun deck, a jacuzzi, yoga classes, and a spa. Guests can visit the country’s first carbon-neutral farm, Finca Madre Tierra, via guided tours or on horseback. They also can explore SAVIA, a private reserve that offers thrilling eco-adventures in the cloud forest including hiking, walking on a hanging bridge, rope climbing, or bird watching above the forest canopy.

The deal: Hotel Belmar’s Summer Wellness package includes 15 percent off a guest room or suite for Washingtonian readers, a $50 credit to the SAVIA Private Reserve or Finca Madre Tierra, a complimentary yoga class, and a non-alcoholic welcome cocktail. Book here and use promo code CostaRica2022.

When: Valid for stays through September 30 with a two-night minimum.

Water, Water Everywhere

Where: The Harbor Club, Rodney Bay, St Lucia; 877-244-8990.

What’s special: The Harbor Club Curio Collection by Hilton in St. Lucia overlooks the beautiful Rodney Bay Marina. The resort offers live nightly entertainment, four pools including one with a swim-up bar, nine restaurants and bars (from quick, casual bites overlooking the marina to elegant gourmet dinners), water sports experts on-site who can book numerous excursions, a spa, and 24-hour gym. Guests can enjoy off-site excursions such as sunset cruises, snorkeling, diving, ATV adventure tours, and more.

The deal: The Washingtonian reader exclusive offer includes a free fifth night when you book four, a welcome drink upon arrival, daily breakfast, early check-in/late check-out (based upon availability), and 15 percent off spa services. Click here to book by the end of August to get this deal. The starting rate is $154 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays August through December with blackout dates from December 25 through January 1.