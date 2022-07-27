DC’s Jet Age-Themed Glossier Store Is Here

Glossier announced earlier this year that it would open a new beauty supply shop in Georgetown, and the wait, for the ultra-fan set, is over.

The store–the brand‘s fifth in the world—features an aviation theme and is “inspired by the Jet Age,” as a nod, they say, to “DC’s rich history as an international nexus and home to both Union Station and the Air and Space Museum.” Though we find the Union Station reference a little odd, the theme it turns out, is actually pretty neat.

The Glossier stores are known for different immersive, over-the-top themes. Miami has a topical beach club theme; Seattle’s shop is inspired by mushrooms. Upon arrival at the DC locale, guests ascend a staircase that’s designed to feel like a takeoff runway. Upstairs, recycled airplane windows appear as mirrors throughout the expansive space. “Editors” aka product experts/sales associates occupy the showroom floor to help with samples, and are equipped with iPads for taking orders. Purchases, packaged in Glossier’s signature pink, then appear around a pipeline, sort of a vertically designed baggage claim.

There are “retro-inspired” arrivals and departure signs, seating inspired by airplane wings and jet seats, and runway-esque lighting. And of course: a signature Glossier selfie room. This one designed to look like an airplane window with clouds passing by.

Also exclusive to the DC shop are Glossier-branded luggage tags, proceeds from which benefit Build Metro DC, “a non-profit organization that works with youth in under-resourced communities to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity.”

The store opens at 3065 M Street, NW on Friday, and will be open Monday through Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM, and Sundays 12 PM to 6 PM.

