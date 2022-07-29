News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past May

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Think of Us’s Center for Lived Experience introduction party at Penn Social. Paris Hilton and Think of Us CEO and founder Sixto Cancel.
“This Present Moment” opening party at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum | May 13

Artist Sonya Clark, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery director Stephanie Stebich, and artist Janet Echelman.

 

“Invisible Words” reception at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library | May 9

Ignatian Volunteer Corps president and CEO Mary McGinnity, Ignatian Volunteer Corps board member Mary Podesta, “Invisible Words” curator and Cool Globes founder Wendy Abrams, and DC Public Library executive director Richard Reyes-Gavilan.

 

Think of Us’s Center for Lived Experience introduction party at Penn Social

Shantell Steve, manager of youth and lived experience at Think of Us, and Sarah Fathallah, interim head of Think of Us’s Center for Lived Experience.

 

2022 James W. Foley Freedom Awards at the National Press Club | May 4

John Foley; Laura Evans, president and founder of Laura Evans Media; and Mike Manatos, president of Manatos & Manatos.
Washington Post writer Jason Rezaian, Committee to Protect Journalists senior researcher Yeganeh Rezaian, and Congressman Ted Deutch.
CNN anchor and senior political correspondent Abby Phillip; Diane Foley, founder of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation; and CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

 

Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course | May 21

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan, and Maryland governor Larry Hogan.
Gayle King, cohost of CBS Mornings, and Belinda Stronach, chairman, CEO, and president of 1/ST, which owns the Preakness Stakes.
Washington Commanders stars Carson Wentz, Jonathan Allen, and Cole Holcomb.

 

John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel

Musician Common; John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation CEO Linda Earley Chastang; Tamara Brown; and Michael Collins, director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for the Office of the Vice President.
Senator Jon Ossoff, House majority leader Steny Hoyer, and House majority whip James E. Clyburn.
A Place for Mom senior-living adviser Mignon Morman Willis, journalist and civil-rights activist Charlayne Hunter-Gault, and Chicago Community Trust CEO and president Helene D. Gayle.

 

“Carousel Carnival Gala in the Park” at Glen Echo Park | May 14

Jim and Carol Trawick Foundation president and cofounder Carol Trawick, Brand Guild co-CEO and cofounder Barbara Martin, Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture board president Martha Morris, and Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture executive director Katey Boerner.

 

2022 Books in Bloom at Color Burst Park | May 15

Writers Carl Bernstein, Amanda Montell, and John Paul Brammer.

This article appears in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

