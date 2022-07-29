Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
This article appears in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
“This Present Moment” opening party at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum | May 13
“Invisible Words” reception at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library | May 9
Think of Us’s Center for Lived Experience introduction party at Penn Social
2022 James W. Foley Freedom Awards at the National Press Club | May 4
Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course | May 21
John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel
“Carousel Carnival Gala in the Park” at Glen Echo Park | May 14
2022 Books in Bloom at Color Burst Park | May 15
