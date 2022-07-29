This New York Couple Threw a Rural Wedding in Maryland

When New York couple Lauren and Nick set out to plan their big day, a rural setting was among their top priorities “We desperately wanted to get married somewhere that felt like the opposite of the big-city feel we live in every day,” says Lauren. Springfield Manor’s lavender-field-filled setting in Thurmont, Maryland fit that bill. “I really didn’t want a hotel/ballroom feel at all,” adds Lauren.

Along with finding a venue that felt like a city escape, music and entertainment were at the top of Lauren and Nick’s wedding priority list. “I was adamant about having [a] guitarist play Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ as I processed and ‘Whole Lotta Love’ as we recessed,” says Nick. Lauren (with a bit of persuasion) agreed to this detail—and at the reception, they say, they were both blown away by the band’s performance, which included a mix or some of their favorite songs from the 60s and 70s. “We didn’t have them play any slow songs because we wanted everyone to remain on their feet,” says Lauren.

The wedding also included a few personalized details. In lieu of a traditional guestbook, the couple opted for a life-size Jenga for guests to sign. Signature drinks included spicy margaritas and classic Negronis. They also had cornhole set up during cocktail hour and gifted guests mini mason jar cups as favors “to ring true to the farmhouse feel of the wedding,” adds Lauren. See more of their wedding below.

Details:

Photographer: Lauren Swann Photography | Venue: Springfield Manor | Planning & Designer: Sara Reynolds | Florist: Blossom and Basket | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Carriage House Catering | Cake: Sage Cakery | Hair and makeup: Glam Bridal Beauty | Bride’s Gown: Essence of Australia | Groom’s Attire: Calvin Klein | Music: Bachelor Boys Band | Transportation: On The Town Limousines, Inc. | Videographer: Just Hitched Films | Rentals: White Glove Rentals