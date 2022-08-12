  • Trending Now in News & Politics
Bruno, the French Bulldog Taken at Gunpoint, Found Dead

According to his owner, he was found yesterday.

Bruno the French Bulldog is missing in a dognapping incident. Photograph courtesy of MPD

Bruno—the French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in April—has been found dead, according to tweets by his owner. Police documents say that on April 13th, while Bruno was out on a walk in his Brightwood neighborhood, four men accosted Bruno’s owner, taking his wallet and phone at gunpoint, as well as the one-year-old pup. Bruno’s other owner, Jamaica Harvey, says Prince George’s County called her today to let her know that they finally located Bruno yesterday, though he was not alive. She did not share the circumstances of his death or how he was found.

This marks a tragic conclusion to the April crime spree that involved two non-lethal shootings and the armed theft of two different dogs. The other dog, Pablo, a mixed-breed puppy, was swiftly recovered and returned to his owners. But despite Bruno’s family’s attempts to locate him and keep attention on the case, Bruno remained lost for months. Harvey tweeted that her “heart is completely SHATTERED” and that she loves her “fur angel” forever.

Sylvie McNamara
