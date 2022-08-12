Bruno, the French Bulldog Taken at Gunpoint, Found Dead

Bruno—the French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in April—has been found dead, according to tweets by his owner. Police documents say that on April 13th, while Bruno was out on a walk in his Brightwood neighborhood, four men accosted Bruno’s owner, taking his wallet and phone at gunpoint, as well as the one-year-old pup. Bruno’s other owner, Jamaica Harvey, says Prince George’s County called her today to let her know that they finally located Bruno yesterday, though he was not alive. She did not share the circumstances of his death or how he was found.

I received a call from PG county , he was found unalive. I’m so broken I wanna thank everyone who helped me through this 💙 — Jamaica harvey (@FindBrunoMom) August 12, 2022

This marks a tragic conclusion to the April crime spree that involved two non-lethal shootings and the armed theft of two different dogs. The other dog, Pablo, a mixed-breed puppy, was swiftly recovered and returned to his owners. But despite Bruno’s family’s attempts to locate him and keep attention on the case, Bruno remained lost for months. Harvey tweeted that her “heart is completely SHATTERED” and that she loves her “fur angel” forever.