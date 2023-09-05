Prince George’s Police Are Investigating a Salacious TikTok

A video posted on TikTok shows what appears to be a uniformed Prince George’s County Police officer sharing an intimate interaction with a person who appears to be a young woman. In the video, the officer can be seen grabbing the woman’s posterior while they hug. They then kiss each other on the lips twice, and the officer kisses her neck. They chat for a moment before she opens the right rear passenger door of his official SUV, and they enter the back together.

The department released a statement on X, saying “PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”