Chuck Brown Day Returns With Lots of Great Free Music

This Saturday, August 20, the Chuck Brown Foundation and the DC government will celebrate the Godfather of Go-Go with the 8th annual Chuck Brown Day. The event will be held from 2 PM to 7 PM at Chuck Brown Memorial Park at 20th and Franklin Streets, Northeast.

Attendees can enjoy free music by the Chuck Brown Band, which continues to perform the late artist’s music, as well as UCB, Rare Essence, and Doug E. Fresh. The show will be hosted by DJ Kool.

There will be food trucks on site, a kids activities area, and the Chuck Brown Foundation’s 9th annual Back to School Giveaway. Although the festivities will take place on August 20, you can celebrate what would have been Chuck Brown’s 86h birthday on August 22.

Get in the go-go spirit and preview the lineup here:

Chuck Brown

Doug E. Fresh

DJ Kool

UCB

Rare Essence

