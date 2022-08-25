The Bride Wore a Colorful Floral Gown to This District Winery Wedding

Nearly a decade after meeting at Georgetown University, Ruiyong and Jake married at District Winery. The bright colors, family-style meal, and fun vibe offer a lot to inspire. Check out the details of their big day below.

The Couple

Ruiyong and Jake met during freshman year orientation at Georgetown University and dated for almost eight years before getting engaged. For their DC wedding, the couple decided to throw a winter soiree at District Winery. Roses, ranunculi, eucalyptus, astilbe, and sweet pea florals as well as romantic candle lighting were used to dress up their industrial-chic venue. “The space felt so warm and special, says Ruiyong. A dark vibrant red color palette paired with soft pinks and greenery for their wedding design. “District Winery handled so many of the pieces and they made everything super easy,” adds Ruiyong.

The Details

Along with their vibrant color scheme and ethereal aesthetic, the couple also paid homage to the bride’s Chinese heritage. During their vows, they performed a Chinese tea ceremony to symbolize the joining of their families—one of Jake’s favorite memories from their big day. They also decided to serve their menu family style in the tradition of a Chinese meal. Their cuisine consisted of antipasti and passed hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour and then a sit-down meal featuring watercress salad, baked cod, and filet mignon with crispy Brussels sprouts, and grilled asparagus as sides. Following dinner and dancing, guests were treated to tasty late-night snacks, which included cheeseburgers, fried chicken, falafel, and french fries. A cake confection and assorted desserts were also served. “As much as possible, we wanted to have the day reflect us,” says Ruiyong.

At the end of the night, the couple gave their guests District Winery wine with custom labels as favors.

For the honeymoon of their dreams, the pair say they “did it big” with five weeks in France and Spain, says Ruiyong. “It was the best time.”

The Vendor Team

Photographer: Mason Photography | Venue & Catering: District Winery | Florist: Love Blooms | Invitations: Minted | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair Stylist: Conceptual Beauty | Makeup Artist: Nikia Montgomery | Bride’s Attire: Meagan Kelly Designs from Etsy | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Music/Entertainment: Dan Goldman Events & Production

