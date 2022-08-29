This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

In Fine Form

For 41 years, Washingtonian has joined with the DC chapter of the American Institute of Architects to recognize outstanding work from local residential architects. Here are 2022’s award-winning designs. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Closet Drama

DC’s most stylish are going all out. Donning some of their best outfits, they share their inspirations, favorite places to shop, casual go-to’s, and more. By Amy Moeller.

To the Extreme

Michael Wardian recently ran 3,200 miles across the US—San Francisco to Rehoboth. That’s not even the most daring feat he’s tackled. What makes one of the world’s top ultramarathoners—and maybe one of the craziest—run? By Jessica M. Goldstein.

The Future of Farming Is Female

The produce and meat you eat? More and more, it’s from a woman farmer. Meet nine who are helping feed the region–and redefine the field. By Jessica Sidman.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Trashing our team?: Should a long­time DC football fan walk away? By Rob Brunner.

Straw Man: Honest Tea’s founder is brewing something new. By Jessica Ruf.

A Long Look at Being Brief: We Actually Read Axios’s Book About Brevity. By Andrew Beaujon.

Back Doors for Big Names: Your favorite restaurant might have a secret entrance. By Jessica Sidman.

Oxygen Network: An inventor’s device could save lives—including hers. By Anna Spiegel.

Street Swap: A street gets a (sort of) new name. By Rob Brunner.

Big Picture: The inner workings of a Cirque du Soleil stunt. By Maggie Hicks. Photograph by Evy Mages.

FALL ARTS GUIDE

Concerts, exhibits, musicals, and other events we’re looking forward to. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Dopesick author Beth Macy on the future of the opioid epidemic and why she loves under-dog tales. By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, HEALTH, TRAVEL

Into the Woods: Six nearby get-aways where you can be surrounded by fall foliage. By Norie Quintos.

“My Head Doesn’t Have Room”: Many therapists took on extra clients during the pandemic—then battled burnout themselves. By Mimi Montgomery.

Skin Is In: One thing many women don’t miss about pre-pandemic life: makeup. Instead, they’re spending lots more on skin care. By Mimi Montgomery.

Top Lawyers Hall of Fame: Need an attorney? These lawyers are consistently some of the very best in Washington. By Washingtonian Staff.

TASTE

Two DC restaurants take fine dining in bold new directions. Plus—a preview of more than 30 places opening this fall and winter. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Anna Spiegel.

HOME

The Briefing | Dupont Circle and Farragut North: These houses got modern facelifts while staying true to their original styles. Here’s how. By Damare Baker and Sophia Young.

Washington’s Commercial Real-Estate Power Brokers: The area’s top brokers and firms. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

An abortion-clinic escort, once pro-life, on how assisting women in this way strengthened her faith. As told to Sylvie McNamara.

