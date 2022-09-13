An Intimate Wedding at the Tabard Inn

Carolina and Sean have been together since the Spring of 2008—high school sweethearts who met during their sophomore year when Sean asked Carolina for help on a homework assignment. “We bonded instantly over our Latin American roots and love for salsa music,” says Carolina. “I thought she was brilliant, sweet, very cute, and way out of my league,” says Sean. In April of 2022, they exchanged vows at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament and then celebrated their nuptials with just 20 guests at the Tabard Inn in Dupont. See the details of their intimate wedding day below.

The Wedding Planning

Actually, Carolina says, she and Sean actually have been civilly married since December of 2014 but had been waiting for the right time to throw their ideal celebration. “We were hoping to finally schedule our full wedding for 2020, but the pandemic canceled our plans. Once our planning resumed in 2021, we decided on hosting a micro-wedding so we could plan it exactly as we always hoped it would be,” says Carolina. She tells us the 2014 civil ceremony was for their family, but the affair seven years later, was for them.



On the day of their wedding, Carolina wore a boho-inspired gown from BHLDN and Sean, a custom-made suit. For their first look, they chose the National Mall.

The Venue

As for choosing their venue, the couple knew they wanted a space that could evoke a romantic and classic vibe. When they visited Tabard Inn’s Room 24, they knew right away it would be the perfect place to host their reception. “We absolutely loved the eclectic yet traditional aesthetic of the Tabard Inn’s Room 24,” says Carolina. On the big day, florists from Wander and Whimsy accentuated the venue’s aesthetic with delicate Ikebana arrangements, which also included centerpieces at the sweetheart tables and on the venue’s mantlepieces.

The Dinner

Dinner, catered by Tabard Inn, began with hors d’oeuvres featuring caprese skewers, smoked salmon mousse, arancini, and mini-crab cakes, along with a first course of tomato gazpacho or Caesar salad, and a second course of either filet mignon, pan seared halibut, or mushroom risotto. Dessert, of course, was not forgotten and consisted of a lemon tart or chocolate flourless cake. At the end of the night, guests were gifted custom hand-pressed flower frames from The Handmade Favour, which doubled as favors.

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Aaron Photography | Venue: The Tabard Inn | Florist: Wander + Whimsy Floral | Hair Stylist: Logan14 Aveda Salon & Medspa | Bride’s Attire: BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: Custom-made at Baltimore Custom Clothiers | Music/Entertainment: Lenny Meyers “DJ L Boogie” (DJ), VVS Events (lighting), Vanny (acoustic performer) | Favors: TheHandmadeFavour