Want to Buy This Park View Home? You Might Have to Evict the Seller’s Cousin.

If you’re in the market for a Park View home, you may see the listing for 746 Newton Pl. NW and think you’ve found a decent deal for DC real estate: an entire rowhome—four bedrooms, two baths, and 1,888 square-feet—for $664,500.

There’s got to be a catch, right? Well, it depends on how you define “catch”—how do you feel about the seller’s cousin potentially living with you?

That’s right—the Redfin listing warns that the seller’s cousin is currently living in the home, and, while arrangements are being made for him to vacate it, it’s ultimately the buyer’s responsibility to evict him.

Listing agent Emmanuel Nwude of Great American Real Estate confirmed that the seller’s cousin is still living in the home (the seller is no longer living there). He reiterated that the buyer can evict the cousin, and that the Redfin description shouldn’t deter interested parties—”It’s a disclosure,” he says.

It’s not uncommon to purchase a home with quirks or drawbacks in a market as expensive and competitive as the DC area’s, but still—buying a house that comes with another human might give someone pause.

For interested parties unsure of how to proceed—don’t worry. This has happened before. Just take a look at the Fairfax home that hit the market earlier this year with a list of perks—great location, good price, and, yep, another person living in the basement.

