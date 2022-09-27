Exclusive: Great Fall Travel Deals

A Top Dog Staycation

Where: Hyatt Centric Alexandria, 1625 King St., Alexandria; 703-548-1050.

What’s special: Centrally located in the heart of Old Town, the 124-room boutique hotel features a contemporary design, and amenities such as Drybar Buttercup blow-dryers in each room, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an expansive lobby bar and restaurant. The property pays homage to history with wallpaper in each guest room that features a letter Martha Washington wrote to George. The hotel also nods to Alexandria’s reputation as one of the most dog-friendly cities in the U.S. by displaying varying artwork featuring “man’s best friend.” From the hotel, guests can explore Alexandria’s cobblestone streets, with architecture dating back to the 1700s, as well as the Torpedo Factory Art Center, the waterfront, and 200 shops and restaurants.

The deal: The “Bark! It’s Your Birthday” package includes a two-night stay, a fully decked-out room fashioned by local shop The Dog Park, a $50 gift card to dog-friendly bar/restaurant BarkHaus, and a pet-friendly itinerary of Old Town. The front desk will call dog parents before their stay to inquire about favorite toys, as well as treats that will be in a “Charpoocherie” board. Room rates start at $450 for two nights. Washingtonian readers will receive two cocktails at the hotel’s restaurant plus a custom map of Alexandria attractions and a Hyatt Centric Old Town branded journal. To book, call the front desk/concierge at 703-548-1050 and mention Washingtonian.

A DC Staycation

When: Valid for stays October through January 31.

Where: The Madison Hotel, 1177 15th St., NW; 202-862-1600.

What’s special: The hotel is walking distance to the National Mall, the White House, two Metro stations, and The Walter E. Washington Convention Center. On-site is Lady Madison, the restaurant and bar named for Dolly Madison, wife of the fourth President; the Market Place (grab-and-go options for breakfast, lunch, and snacks plus wine and beer); and a fitness center.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes complimentary valet parking and two signature cocktails at the Lady Madison. Room rates start at $270 a night. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 31.

Down on the Farm

Where: Beach Plum Farm, 140 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ.; 609-459-0121.

What’s special: Located on a 62-acre working farm that provides fresh produce and meats to local Cape May restaurants, this property includes a variety of cottages and barns, some historic, that can sleep six to eight guests. The farm offers a selection of wellness classes, nature hikes, bike tours, campfire-and-movie events, fall farm dinners, and pumpkin decorating (check website for dates). Guests can enjoy breakfast and lunch at the Farm Kitchen and shop at the Farm Market for fresh produce, local products, and housewares and gifts. It’s less than two miles from Cape May’s historic downtown. While in the area, you can check out the Emlen Physick Estate, stroll three pedestrian-only blocks of Washington Street, and visit wineries.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes a $100 resort credit to guests who book one of the farm’s private cottages. The resort credit may be used for farm-to-table dining or spa treatments at local Cape Resort properties including the Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel, the Sea Spa at Congress Hall, and the Blue Pig Tavern at Congress Hall. Rates begin at $599 per cottage. Use promo code: Washington.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday, through October 31.

Southern Hospitality

Where: Bellwether House, 211 East Gaston St., Savannah, Ga.; 646-397-9720.

What’s special: Built for two wealthy merchants in 1876, this duo of spectacular Italiante-style adjoining townhomes forms the luxury Bellwether House. The historic property offers Southern charm and a host of posh amenities including breakfast, afternoon high tea, evening Champagne, a spa, and morning yoga. Located on a quiet street where old trees drip with Spanish moss, the inn is walking distance from the Savannah River and the Historic District North with its shops, restaurants, and bars.

The deal: The “Washingtonian 2022 Fall Package” includes two complimentary cocktails at check-in, a bottle of sparkling wine for the evening, and a gift of a Bellwether signature candle to take home. Available on best-available-rate King suites. Room rates start at $500 a night. Guests must be 21 or older. To book call 646-397-9720 and request the Washingtonian Fall 2022 Package.

When: Valid for stays through January 31, 2023 (excluding major holidays).

Panamanian Getaway

Where: The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, Panama; 507 908-3333.

What’s special: Situated within an exclusive golf-and-beach community, the resort is on the shoreline of Panama. Guests have access to world-class golf, two miles of white-sand beach, five pools, tennis, a fitness center, a spa, and a high-course rope park. Nearby is a rainforest and archaeological sites. On-site is a variety of restaurants offering Japanese cuisine and Panamanian-inspired dishes, including curated cocktails. Guests can dine under an ancient corotu tree, poolside, at the golf course, by the lake, or beachside.

The deal: The resort’s Flight Cash Back promotion extends $400 cash back upon check-out; complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years; and complimentary use of bicycles, and tennis and volleyball courts.Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary room upgrade when booking the Flight Cash Back package through [email protected] buenaventuraresort.com and mentioning Washingtonian. A five-night minimum is required. Room rates start at $249.

When: The offer is valid for stays through October.