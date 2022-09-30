Hurricane Ian Cancellations: What DC Residents Should Know About This Weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Ian are headed our way this weekend, and while we won’t face anything remotely close to the devastation the storm brought to areas further south, the forecast is looking pretty wet. This weekend was also set to be jam-packed with events around the area, so we compiled a list of where things stand.

Still Happening:

All Things Go

The high-profile music festival is still a go, so load up your ponchos and (small-sized) umbrellas before heading off to Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

The party was supposed to take place outside Alexandria’s Beatley Central Library on Saturday, but it will move inside in the (highly likely) event of rain.

Nationals game on Saturday afternoon

Play ball! For now, at least, the first game of a scheduled doubleheader is set to proceed as planned. However, the evening game is being moved (see below).

Open Streets—Georgia Avenue

The festival is on this Saturday in Northwest DC.

Takoma Park Street Festival

The festival is scheduled for Sunday October 2 from 10 AM to 5 PM, rain or shine.

Canceled or Postponed:

Art on the Avenue

The Del Ray event has been postponed until November 12.

Nationals game on Saturday evening

This game has been moved up a day, to tonight (September 30) at 7:05 PM. All tickets will be honored.

Oktoberfest Vienna

Organizers have scrapped this year’s fest.

Oktoberfest at the Wharf

Friday night’s Polka on the Pier has been canceled. Saturday’s Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash is rescheduled for October 16 at 2 PM, so nobody has to worry about a bunch of drenched wieners. Sunday’s stein-hoisting competition is happening as planned.

PorchFest

The beloved live-music event will be postponed to later in October.

Taste of Bethesda

It’s off for this weekend. No word yet on whether is will be rescheduled.

