Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October

Doug Thornell

The Sidwell grad is taking over as CEO of the major political-communications firm SKDK.

Lorde

Onstage at the Anthem, the pop star caused a stir when she announced she’d gone for a dip in the Potomac.

Colleen Shogan

Previously at the White House Historical Association, she’s the nominee to be Archivist of the United States.

Gerren Price

As new head of the DowntownDC BID, he’s trying to get things back on track as the pandemic recedes.

Scott Abraham

The TV reporter’s non-sycophantic Carson Wentz chat earned the ire of the Commanders’ team president.

