Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means you can celebrate all weekend long. Fill your Halloweekend with these festive events, including a spooky wine tasting, a jazz concert, a plethora of costume contests, and more.

Spook-tacular at Color Burst Park

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

When: October 27 from 6 PM to 8 PM

What: Gather the family for this kid-friendly Halloween event. Go trick-or-treating at candy stations, pick-your-own pumpkin from the pop-up pumpkin patch and give it a makeover, and grab some photos in front of holiday backdrops. If you need a rest after all the activities, grab your picnic blanket and take a seat to watch some Halloween cartoons in the park.

Halloween at Opaline Bar & Brasserie

806 15th St., NW

When: October 28 from 4 PM to 10 PM

What: Get your palm read and enjoy some spooky cocktails at the brasserie. Look for Halloween-themed drinks: a smoky blackberry martini, Witches Brew Mezcal Mule, and spooky no-ABV options. There will also be a live DJ, fall menu from Chef Derek Brooks, and prizes for the most creative costumes.

Halloween make-your-own pizza class at Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington

When: October 29 from 1 PM to 3 PM

What: Chef Matteo Venini will be teaching a pizza-making class at the Arlington location, so bring your best costumes and enjoy halloween treats as you cook. Attendees will also get to take home an apron and a pizza cutter. Tickets are $40.

Spooktacular Sips at District Winery

385 Water St., SE

When: October 28 to October 31

What: Try six different wines, each paired with a classic Halloween candy, including candy corn, Starburst, caramel popcorn, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and KitKats. Tickets are $50 for the hour and a half session.

Throwback Halloween party at Hi-Lawn

1309 5th St., NE

When: October 29 from 7 PM to 11 PM

What: On the rooftop of Union Market, revelers can pull out their best ’90s costumes for a rocking party. DC band Turtle Recall will play throwback hits all night. Stay warm with drink specials like a Black Magic Pomegranate Margarita or spiked hot cider. If you register ahead of time it’s free, but if you grab a ticket at the door it’ll cost you $5.

Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl

Multiple locations around DC

When: October 28 and October 31 from 6 PM to 2 AM; October 29 from 4 PM to 2 AM

What: Work your way through DC bars like Cafe Saint-Ex, Bar Pilar and Desperados, and enjoy no cover charge and drink specials all night long. The crawl starts at Sudhouse, where guests can get their wrist bands. Tickets cost $20 and up.

Hocus Pocus brunch at the Alexandrian

480 King St., Alexandria

When: October 29 from from 10 AM to 2 PM

What: Celebrate like the Sanderson sisters with this one-day-only brunch, serving boos-y cocktails and spooky specials. To encourage the festive spirit, anybody dressed up will receive a 20 percent discount and a surprise treat. Reservations are required.

Boos and Brews at Tapp 99

1250 Half St., SE

When: October 29 to October 30 from 2 PM to 2 AM

What: Kick off the Halloween celebrations at Tap99, just steps from Nats Park. Enjoy happy hour prices from 2 PM to 8 PM: $7 cocktails, $6 shots, and $5 beers, ciders, and seltzers. Don’t forget to bring your college-drinking-game skills because beer pong and flip cup will be set up.

Halloween at the Harbor

165 Waterfront St., National Harbor

When: October 30 from 12 PM to 3 PM

What: Load up on Halloween treats while trick-or-treating around 30 participating locations along the National Harbor. Compete to carve the best pumpkin, and enjoy a showing of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on the Plaza. Check out the full schedule of events on the website.

Funky Halloween Party

7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

When: October 29 at 7:30 PM

What: For dinner and a show on Halloween, check out Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club. The stage will come alive with energetic live music from Clones of Funk and plenty of costumes. Tickets are $30.

Buena Vida Costume Party

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

When: October 29 at 9 PM

What: Head to Buena Vida to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead on the rooftop, decked out in ghoulish decor, while the DJ spins all night long. Enjoy specialty cocktails and take your chance at the costume contest. (First place will receive $250.) Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door and come with two complimentary margaritas.

Nightmare on M St bar crawl

Multiple locations around DC

When: October 29 from 1 PM to 10 PM

What: Joonbug’s 24th annual bar crawl will take you on a tour around Dupont, featuring bars like the Admiral, Mayflower, Twelve After Twelve, and Decades. Enjoy cover-free admission, party favors, drink specials, and a costume contest. Tickets to the crawl are $25 and up.

Halloween Spook-tacular at Hotel Hive

2224 F St., NW

When: October 29 from 7:30 PM to 12 AM

What: Try your chance at a $250 costume contest prize on the rooftop of Foggy Bottom’s Hotel Hive. There will be spooky-themed cocktails and food specials—and you get a trick-or-treat bag when you arrive to snack on throughout the night. Tickets are $20.

Halloweekend at Wilson Hardware

2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

When: October 28 to October 29

What: Party all weekend at Wilson’s Hardware. Friday’s party “Haunted Hardware” kicks off the weekend, with a follow up, “Thriller on Wilson,” on Saturday. Try out themed drinks like the PSM—pumpkin spiced martini—or the Halloween Boo-ster (jello) shots. Entry to the event is free.

Halloween at Assembly

1700 N Moore St., Arlington

When: October 29 from 10 AM to 2 PM

What: Have a spooktacular time at this Rosslyn food hall. Get your face painted and take your photo with classic Halloween characters. The kiddos can trick-or-treat at the different vendors, and there will also be live music to enjoy while you chow down on brunch.

Us screening at the National Gallery of Art

Constitution Ave. between Third and Seventh Sts., NW

When: October 30 at 2 PM

What: Join the National Gallery for a screening of Us, a Jordan Peel original about a middle-class family’s scissor-wielding doppelgängers. The event is part of the exhibit Dark Mirrors: the Double in Cinema. Registration is required and opens October 21 at 12 PM.

No Tricks, All Treats at Yotel

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

When: October 21 to November 6

What: Instead of a ghoulish night out this Halloween, treat yourself to a night in at Yotel. Upon arrival, guests will receive a sleepover kit with movie snacks. A projector can be set up to make it the ultimate slumber party with movie recommendations.

