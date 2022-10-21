9 Great Deals for Arlington Restaurant Week

Over 40 restaurants around Arlington area are offering deals during its annual restaurant week, which wraps Monday, October 24. Here are some of our favorite offerings:

Ballston Local

900 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

The comfort food stop has a $35 pizza-and-drinks special for two. Get any pizza off the menu, plus two half salads, and two glasses of wine or beer.

Chiko

4040 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Munch on items like galbi beef dumplings, “orange-ish” chicken, and bulgogi stir fry at the Shirlington location of this wildly popular Chinese-Korean joint. Pick an appetizer, an entree, and a sweet treat from its $22 Restaurant Week menu.

Inca Social

1776 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Peruvian restaurant has three-course meal deals for lunch and dinner: you’ll get an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $26 during lunch and $36 during dinner. Check out the special menu here.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

4017 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The Annapolis-born lobster-roll chain is offering soup, a lobster roll, and a whoopie pie for $26. Check out the menu to see the other choices.

Mattie and Eddie’s

1301 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Cathal Armstrong’s Irish pub has three-course lunches ($23) and dinners ($40), with deviled eggs, a hearty beef stew, and bread pudding at dinner and its excellent fish and chips at lunch.

Queen Mother’s

918 S. Lincoln St., Arlington

Chow down on some of Arlington’s finest fried chicken sandwiches served by Hell’s Kitchen winner Rahman “Rock” Harper. Get two for $22 all week long.

Rocklands

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

This barbecue spot is offering a sharable $35 deal, which includes a pound of pork belly burnt ends, half of a chicken, two pints of sides, and two pieces of cornbread.

SER

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Ballston’s Spanish-themed restaurant is offering $25 wine pairings on top of its fixed price lunches ($25) and dinners ($40). Check out the menu here.

Smokecraft

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

The Clarendon barbecue joint is serving a $25 lunch menu and a $40 dinner menu. At lunch, there are sandwiches and salads, while dinner brings ribs and barbecue platters.