Rappahannock Cellars. Photograph courtesy of Rappahannock Cellars.
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall.

Big Cork Vineyards

Miles from DC: 68
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
For tastings yes, seating no

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Limited Areas

Noteworthy:
Live music every weekend

Bluemont Vineyard

Miles from DC: 52
Open: Daily
Reservations: Suggested on weekends, and groups of 10+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Great Country Farms corn maze, pumpkin patch, and 12-acre kids’ play area is nearby

Bozzo Family Vineyards

Miles from DC: 54
Open: Th-Su
Reservations: 
Required for groups of 6+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
“La Famiglia Bozzo” pizza (pepperoni, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions)

Briedé Family Vineyards

Miles from DC: 82
Open: F-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 20+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy:
Try a flight of three new-to-you grapes: Arandell, La Crescent, and Cayuga White

Cana Vineyards

Miles from DC: 38
Open: Th-M
Reservations: Required for groups of 15+

Kids: Yes (except second floor)
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy: Awarded Virginia’s top wine prize this year

Chester Gap Cellars

Miles from DC: 73
Open: F-Su
Reservations: 
Available for groups of 6+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
One of the highest tasting rooms in Virginia, at 1,300 feet

Chrysalis Vineyards

Miles from DC: 37
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+

Kids: Yes (top floor and deck 21+)
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Pair sparkling Farfalla Albariño with housemade Friar Tuck fromage blanc

EagleTree Farm Vineyards

Miles from DC: 46

Open: F–Su
Reservations: Available; required for 6+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: No

Noteworthy:
Beer and cocktails also available

868 Estate Vineyards

Miles from DC: 51
Open: W-Su
Reservations: 
Required for groups of 8+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy: Tasting Room art gallery of local artists

Fabbioli Cellars

Miles from DC: 44
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+

Kids: 11 AM-2 PM only
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy:
Wine-and-food pairings with a fun theme

Firefly Cellars

Miles from DC: 41
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No

Kids: Outside only
Dogs: Limited areas

Noteworthy: Charming overnight cottage for rent

Granite Heights Winery

Miles from DC: 54
Open: F–Su
Reservations: 
Preapproval required for 5+ guests

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy:
Three Governor’s Cup gold medals this year

Little Washington Winery

Miles from DC: 71
Open: Th–M
Reservations:No

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Four wine classes each weekend, including Wine Boot Camp (reserve ahead)

Magnolia Vineyards

Miles from DC: 60
Open: Th–M
Reservations: Required for groups of 6+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy: Tableside tastings designed for mobility-­challenged guests

Mountain Run Winery

Miles from DC: 75
Open: F–Su
Reservations: 
Required for groups of 9+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Kids’ playground and games

Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery

Miles from DC: 55
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 12+

Kids: No
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Also makes beer, hard cider, hard seltzer

Old House Vineyards

Miles from DC: 68
Open: Wed–M
Reservations: No

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy: Bacchanalia Reserve and Vidal Blanc both took Governor’s Cup gold medals

Paradise Springs Winery

Miles from DC: 26
Open: Daily
Reservations: 
Required for some experiences

Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only

Noteworthy:
Open until 9 pm Fridays

Pearmund Cellars

Miles from DC: 43
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 13+

Kids: No
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Farmstore sells local goods and some other local wines

Port of Leonardtown Winery

Miles from DC: 54
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 10+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: On patio

Noteworthy: Awarded one of Maryland’s top wine prizes this year

Potomac Point Winery

Miles from DC: 40
Open: W–Su
Reservations: 
Required

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy: Onsite bistro with full menu

Quattro Goombas Winery

Miles from DC: 37
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Required for tastings and inside/patio seating

Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only

Noteworthy:
Sicilian-style pizza

Rappahannock Cellars

Miles from DC: 65
Open: Daily
Reservations: Required for groups of 10+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy:
One of the oldest wine clubs in Virginia, with 50% off case purchases and more

Saga Meadery

Miles from DC: 69
Open: Th-Su
Reservations: No

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Some of Virginia’s most creative mead

Stone Tower Winery

Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+

Kids: Harvest Barn only
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Live music on Sundays

Three Creeks Winery

Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No

Kids: No
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy: Century-old tasting barn

Two Twisted Posts Winery

Miles from DC: 56
Open: Th–M
Reservations: 
Call ahead for groups of 8+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Ten fire pits you can reserve

Wild Hare Cider

Miles from DC: 50
Open: W–Su
Reservations: No

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Tastings in historic pubs and cabins

Williams Gap Vineyard

Miles from DC: 40
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Recommended; required for groups of 11+

Kids: Yes (upstairs is 21+)
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy:
Fire tables to reserve

Windridge Vineyards

Miles from DC: 26
Open: W–Su
Reservations: 
Recommended; required for groups of 9+

Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes

Noteworthy: Beautiful during fall foliage

The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm

Miles from DC: 40
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Not required (available for inside seating)

Kids: No
Dogs: Outside only

Noteworthy:
Big lake views

This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Nancy Bauer
Nancy Bauer

Nancy Bauer is founder of the popular Facebook group, Virginia Wine Love, and the website VirginiaWineLove.com.

