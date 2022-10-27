About Best Wineries Guide
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall.
Miles from DC: 68
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
For tastings yes, seating no
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Limited Areas
Noteworthy:
Live music every weekend
Miles from DC: 52
Open: Daily
Reservations: Suggested on weekends, and groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Great Country Farms corn maze, pumpkin patch, and 12-acre kids’ play area is nearby
Miles from DC: 54
Open: Th-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
“La Famiglia Bozzo” pizza (pepperoni, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions)
Miles from DC: 82
Open: F-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 20+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Try a flight of three new-to-you grapes: Arandell, La Crescent, and Cayuga White
Miles from DC: 38
Open: Th-M
Reservations: Required for groups of 15+
Kids: Yes (except second floor)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Awarded Virginia’s top wine prize this year
Miles from DC: 73
Open: F-Su
Reservations:
Available for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
One of the highest tasting rooms in Virginia, at 1,300 feet
Miles from DC: 37
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes (top floor and deck 21+)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Pair sparkling Farfalla Albariño with housemade Friar Tuck fromage blanc
Miles from DC: 46
Open: F–Su
Reservations: Available; required for 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: No
Noteworthy:
Beer and cocktails also available
Miles from DC: 51
Open: W-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 8+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy: Tasting Room art gallery of local artists
Miles from DC: 44
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: 11 AM-2 PM only
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Wine-and-food pairings with a fun theme
Miles from DC: 41
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Outside only
Dogs: Limited areas
Noteworthy: Charming overnight cottage for rent
Miles from DC: 54
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Preapproval required for 5+ guests
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Three Governor’s Cup gold medals this year
Miles from DC: 71
Open: Th–M
Reservations:No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Four wine classes each weekend, including Wine Boot Camp (reserve ahead)
Miles from DC: 60
Open: Th–M
Reservations: Required for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Tableside tastings designed for mobility-challenged guests
Miles from DC: 75
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Kids’ playground and games
Miles from DC: 55
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 12+
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Also makes beer, hard cider, hard seltzer
Miles from DC: 68
Open: Wed–M
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy: Bacchanalia Reserve and Vidal Blanc both took Governor’s Cup gold medals
Miles from DC: 26
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for some experiences
Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only
Noteworthy:
Open until 9 pm Fridays
Miles from DC: 43
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 13+
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Farmstore sells local goods and some other local wines
Miles from DC: 54
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: On patio
Noteworthy: Awarded one of Maryland’s top wine prizes this year
Miles from DC: 40
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Required
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Onsite bistro with full menu
Miles from DC: 37
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Required for tastings and inside/patio seating
Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only
Noteworthy:
Sicilian-style pizza
Miles from DC: 65
Open: Daily
Reservations: Required for groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
One of the oldest wine clubs in Virginia, with 50% off case purchases and more
Miles from DC: 69
Open: Th-Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Some of Virginia’s most creative mead
Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Harvest Barn only
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Live music on Sundays
Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Century-old tasting barn
Miles from DC: 56
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Call ahead for groups of 8+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Ten fire pits you can reserve
Miles from DC: 50
Open: W–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Tastings in historic pubs and cabins
Miles from DC: 40
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Recommended; required for groups of 11+
Kids: Yes (upstairs is 21+)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Fire tables to reserve
Miles from DC: 26
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Recommended; required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Beautiful during fall foliage
Miles from DC: 40
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Not required (available for inside seating)
Kids: No
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Big lake views
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.